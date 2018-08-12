5 Indian players who were extremely lucky to have played the World Cup under Dhoni

Sujith Mohan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 12 Aug 2018, 11:43 IST

After a disastrous 2007 ICC World Cup where India, led by Rahul Dravid, crashed out of the tournament in the group stage, stalwarts like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly ruled themselves out of contention for the inaugural edition of World T20 in 2007.

Selectors made a surprising call by handing over the captaincy to the young Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni created an instant impact as he led a young Indian team to World Cup glory in the World T20.

He then became the captain of the Indian team in all three formats. Dhoni has led India in six World T20's (2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2016) and two ICC World Cups(2011 and 2015). Dhoni lifted his second World Cup when he led India to a win in the ICC World Cup in 2011.

During all these major tournaments, MS Dhoni has played a huge role in the team selection. Though many of the players deserved their place in the squad, there were quite a few dubious selections.

On that note, let's take a look at the five Indian players who were extremely lucky to play in the World Cup under Dhoni.

#5 Piyush Chawla

India v England: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

The leg-spinner from Uttar Pradesh has played two World Cups for India. First, he was selected for 2010 ICC World Twenty20 in West Indies and second, ICC Cricket World Cup-winning squad in 2011.

Having made his international debut at the age of 18, Piyush Chawla was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He possessed good variations and a googly was his primary weapon. Though he was very successful in domestic cricket, he could not reprise that form in international games.

He was in-and-out of the team and was never a regular player in the international arena. It was a big decision to include him in the 2011 World Cup squad when India had spinners like Pragyan Ojha and Amit Mishra at their peak. Chawla was extremely lucky to play two World Cups for India and even ended up as a winner in one of them.

