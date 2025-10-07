5 Indians part of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs who also played the 2020-21 tour ft. Virat Kohli

India is set to travel to Australia for a limited-overs tour beginning in October 2025. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs and five T20Is. Perth will host the first ODI on October 19, followed by the second ODI on October 23 at Adelaide. The final ODI will be played on October 25 in Sydney.

India are currently the number one-ranked ODI team. They won the 2025 Champions Trophy as well and were unbeaten throughout the tournament. They faced Australia in the semi-final and beat them by four wickets. The upcoming Australia tour will see them playing one-dayers for the first time post the Champions Trophy.

The last time they played an ODI series Down Under in 2020-21, the Men in Blue lost the three-match series 1-2. They would be keen to perform better and avenge the previous series defeat this time around.

India's ODI squad for Australia series: Shubman Gill (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana.

The squad features several new names from the previous tour. However, there are some familiar faces present as well. That said, let us take a look at five Indian players part of the current squad who also played during the 2020-21 ODI series in Australia.

5 Indians part of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs who also played the 2020-21 tour

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav was a part of the ODI squad during the previous tour to Australia in 2020-21. However, he played just one out of the three matches. He played the third ODI in Canberra and returned figures of 1/57 from ten overs.

Overall, Kuldeep has represented India in 113 ODIs so far. He has picked up 181 wickets at an average of 26.44 and an economy-rate of 4.99 with best figures of 6/25. Kuldeep last played in the format during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand.

#4 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been named India's vice-captain for the upcoming Australia ODIs. The right-hander was a part of the squad during the 2020-21 series as well. He played all three matches but scored just 59 runs at an average of 19.66.

However, Shreyas displayed solid form during the 2025 Champions Trophy. He was the leading run-scorer for the Men in Blue with 243 runs from five games at an average of 48.60 with two fifties. He will be keen to display his batting prowess Down Under.

#3 KL Rahul

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul played all three ODIs during India's previous tour to Australia in 2020-21. He scored 93 runs at an average of 31 and a strike-rate of 101.08 with a top score of 76.

Overall, KL Rahul has featured in 85 ODIs to date. The right-hander has scored 3043 runs at an average of 49.08 with seven hundreds and 18 fifties. This is set to be only his second ODI series in Australia. Rahul also last played in the format during the 2025 Champions Trophy final.

#2 Shubman Gill

The last time India toured Australia for an ODI series in 2020-21, Shubman Gill played just one game. He featured in the third match and scored a 39-ball 33. This time around, the 26-year-old is set to return as captain of the team, taking over from Rohit Sharma.

Gill has played 55 ODIs so far. He has piled on 2775 runs at an average of 59.04 with eight hundreds and 15 half-centuries. The right-hander has scored a century and a half-century against Australia in the format at home. He would aim to stamp his authority Down Under.

#1 Virat Kohli

Veteran batter Virat Kohli was the Indian captain during their previous tour to Australia in 2020-21. He scored 173 runs from three ODIs at an average of 57.66 with two half-centuries. This time around, Kohli will return as a player and not the captain anymore.

Kohli has played 29 ODIs Down Under. He has scored 1327 runs at an average of 51.03 with five hundreds and six half-centuries. The right-hander has had success in Australia more often than not. He would be keen to perform well after last having played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

