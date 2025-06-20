5 Indians who scored a hundred in their maiden Test innings in England ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has begun the England tour on a brilliant note with a century. India are in England for a five-match Test series. The first Test is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

On the opening day of the Test on Friday, June 20, England won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first. Yashasvi Jaiswal ensured that the Indian team started well along with crucial knocks from KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill.

Notably, this is Jaiswal's maiden Test tour of England and this was also his first Test innings in England. Scoring a century on the very first Test innings in an overseas country is always special.

Only a handful of Indian batters have achieved the feat of scoring a hundred in their maiden Test innings in England, with Yashasvi Jaiswal being one among them.

That said, here are five Indian batters with hundreds in their maiden Test innings in England.

#5 Vijay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Vijay Manjrekar made his Test debut for India in 1951 against England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Vijay went on to play 55 Tests for the country in his career and scored 3208 runs at an average of 39.12 with seven hundreds and 15 fifties.

He played his maiden Test in England at Leeds in 1952. The visitors batted first and Vijay Manjrekar walked out to bat at number five in the first innings. The right-hander made 133 runs in his very first Test innings in England and his knock included 19 boundaries.

#4 Sandeep Patil

Former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil - Source: Getty

Former Indian batter and 1983 World Cup winner Sandeep Patil made his Test debut against Pakistan at Chennai in 1980. Sandeep played 29 Test matches in his career and made 1588 runs at an average of 36.93 with four hundreds and seven fifties.

Sandeep Patil played his first Test in England in 1982 at Old Trafford. It was the second Test of the series. In India's first innings, Sandeep, batting at seven, scored an unbeaten century. He struck 129 not out off 196 balls with 18 fours and two sixes.

#3 Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly of India batting - Source: Getty

Former Indian captain and batter Sourav Ganguly made his Test debut against England at Lord's in 1996. In his very first Test match and first innings, which was also his maiden Test innings in England, Ganguly scored a splendid hundred. Batting at number three in the second innings, the left-hander scored 131 runs off 301 balls with 20 boundaries.

Ganguly went on to play 113 Tests for India and piled on 7212 runs at an average of 42.17 with 16 hundreds and 35 half-centuries to his name.

#2 Murali Vijay

Day Three: Specsavers Test Series - England v India. - Source: Getty

Indian opener Murali Vijay made his Test debut for the country in 2008 against Australia. The right-hander played 61 matches and scored 3982 runs at an average of 38.28 with 12 hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Murali Vijay's maiden Test innings in England came during the first innings of the opening Test of the series in 2014 at Nottingham. The right-hander scored a brilliant hundred, making 146 runs off 361 balls, hitting 25 fours and a six in his knock.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal

England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal also joined the list of Indian batters to have scored a hundred in their maiden Test innings in England. Opening the batting in the first innings of the ongoing Test, the left-hander put up an impressive display, making 101 runs off 159 balls, hitting 16 fours and a six.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played 19 Test matches and has scored 1798 runs at an average of 52.88 with four hundreds and 10 half-centuries to his name so far (before India's second innings of the ongoing Test).

