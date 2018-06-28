Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indians who flourished in England

Sahil Jain
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
810   //    28 Jun 2018, 19:12 IST

England is one of the countries where once things start going down as a cricketer and as a team, it’s difficult to come back on that particular tour, especially in Test cricket. India found that in 2011 and 2014 and Virat Kohli, in particular, fell prey to it in 2014.

England has always been known as the place where the ball moves around and it is a challenge for batsmen not only in Test cricket but to some extent even in ODI cricket. But in recent years, the pitches, in general, all around the world for limited-overs cricket have become quite flat.

But the challenge still remains in Test cricket where the ball moves around under overcast conditions and it’s a test for every batsman. Not only batsmen, even bowlers need to adjust accordingly. England use the Dukes ball whose seam is a bit more pronounced than the Kookaburra one. The bowlers also need to get used the conditions and adapt to it.

Despite the challenging conditions, there have quite a few players who’ve gone to England and have come out with flying colours. Thus, here we look at 5 Indian players who flourished, thrived and came to the fore in England.

Rahul Dravid

Image result for rahul dravid in england

Rahul Dravid was the rock of India’s batting line-up in the late 1990s and throughout the first decade of 2000. And England will always be a special place for Dravid. He always performed really well when he travelled to the UK and his numbers batting in England are superb.

It was only at Lord’s in 1996 that India found a batting hero in Rahul Dravid. Batting at No. 7 on debut, the Karnataka lad went out and scored a fine 95. He did miss out on that hundred and the name on the honours board but he showed the world what he is capable of.

He once again missed out on a ton in his second game as he made 84 at Trent Bridge. He showed wonderful resilience and character during his debut series.

Six years later, he went back to England and scored 602 runs (which included three hundreds and one fifty) at a staggering average of 100.33. The 2007 tour wasn’t a great one for him but in 2011 he was back churning out runs in tough conditions. In an absolute disastrous series for India (where they lost the Test series 0-4), Rahul Dravid was the sole batsman who coped with the difficult conditions and consistently scored runs.

He scored 461 runs at an average of 76.83 in that series and also, he got the coveted hundred at Lord’s something which he had missed by a whisker on debut.

Overall, Rahul Dravid has scored 1376 runs at an average of 68.80 in England in Test cricket. He has the best average for Indian batsmen in England in Test cricket. Even in ODIs, Dravid has good numbers in England. He’s scored 1169 runs at an average of almost 45 in ODIs in England.

Dravid might have scored tons of runs in international cricket, but that debut series in England in 1996 was the breakout one for him. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
3 best Test Knocks by Indians against England in England...
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian captains who won a bilateral ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
Eng vs Ind: 5 potential threats to India in Limited Overs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us