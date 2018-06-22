Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 innings that took their teams to massive ODI totals

AB de Villiers fastest ODI 100 features in the list.

Manya Pilani
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 03:12 IST
367

Du Plessis left no stone unturned that day scoring 133 off 115 balls
Du Plessis left no stone unturned that day scoring 133 off 115 balls

Cricket is as much of a team game as it can possibly be. But sometimes one player's day is all it takes for teams to seal the deal.

Tuesday evening became one to cherish for the Englishmen and one to forget for the Aussies. Australia put the host to bat, far from any notion of what was to follow. The English batted the Men from Down Under out of the game in 2.5 hours, when they had already reached the 300-mark in the 34th over.

If it were a heavyweight-boxing match, Australia would have already been in the infirmary after the first innings, courtesy the maverick of Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom plundered the inexperienced Australian bowling attack on an unforgiving track at Trent Bridge.

However, this isn't the first time individuals have drubbed bowling line-ups single-handedly to propel their nations to record-breaking ODI totals.

Here are the five individual performances that feature most proficiently in the highest ODI totals of all-time:

#5 Faf du Plessis (133 retired hurt off 115 balls)

The player from Pretoria has had a merry time against India. The South African skipper made his debut against India where he scored 60-odd runs.

No Indian fan can forget how he batted India out of the WT20 2012 where India could manage to win by only one run and Pakistan qualified on the back of a superior net run-rate.

So, when he got a chance to bat at the beautiful Wankhede track, Faf Du Plessis left no stone unturned that day scoring 133 off 115 balls following De Kock's 109 off 87 balls at the top of the order.

Faf eventually retired hurt but not before ensuring that the Proteas reached a massive 438, their second-highest total in ODIs then and eventually scoring his first ODI hundred.

India folded for a meagre 224 when no player could reach the three-figure mark individually.

Page 1 of 3 Next
England vs Australia, 2018 Australia Cricket England Cricket AB de Villiers Alex Hales
Stats: England amass the highest ODI total of all time
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 Talking Points from 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
3 lessons for England after their loss to Scotland ahead...
RELATED STORY
England v Australia 2nd ODI: 5 Battles to look forward to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupted as England's record 481/6 helped them...
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018, 1st ODI: Five Talking Points
RELATED STORY
England vs Australia 2018: 5 Talking Points from 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
3 Masterstrokes from England in their win against Australia
RELATED STORY
Australia vs England ODI Series: 5 key players for Australia
RELATED STORY
Did England vs Australia make a mockery of the ODI format?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Jun
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun
ENG 481/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 239/10 (37.0 ov)
England win by 242 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 314/4 (44.4 ov)
England win by 6 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Sun, 24 Jun, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Vitality IT20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us