5 instances where an Indian batsman outscored the opposition's team total in Tests

Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to have outscored the opposition's team total in Tests.

Historically, there have been a lot of Indian batsmen who produced scintillating match-winning knocks or bailed the team out from precarious situations. These knocks shall be etched in the minds of ardent cricket fans for eternity. These batsmen have bewitched enthusiastic fans with their ethereal display.

There have been instances in Test cricket when a player has scored more than the opposition's total in both innings, and Indian batsmen have been involved in some of these instances.

In this article, we delve into five such occurrences where an Indian Test batsman outscored the opposition's team total in Tests. Interestingly, this has happened against five different opponents.

#1) Vinoo Mankad 231 vs New Zealand (209/10 & 219/10), Chennai, 1956

Vinoo Mankad

The Indian opening pair of Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy made the New Zealand bowlers toil hard in hot and humid conditions at Chennai. Mankad scored a brilliant double century while his partner Roy made a vital 173. The huge opening partnership of 413 runs ensured that India posted a mammoth first innings total of 537/3 declared.

In reply, the Kiwi batsmen could never really get going. They failed to cope with Chennai's dust bowl of a pitch and the Indian spinners created havoc. New Zealand were skittled out for just 209 in the first innings, courtesy a five-wicket haul from Subash Gupte.

Being asked to follow-on, the Kiwis once again failed to put up a competitive total, folding out for just 219. India won the match by a whopping margin of an innings and 109 runs.

#2) Rahul Dravid 270 vs Pakistan (224/10 & 245/10), Rawalpindi, 2004

Rahul Dravid

The three-match Test series between India and Pakistan was evenly poised at one apiece and both teams had a lot at stake going into the final Test at Rawalpindi. Rahul Dravid did not make any significant contribution in the first two Tests and the final Test was his last chance at redemption. The Wall did not let the team down.

After Pakistan were bowled out for 224 in the first innings, India lost Virender Sehwag off the very first delivery of their innings. However, that was the only sight of success for Pakistan as it was a 'Dravid' show from thereon. He took charge and patiently built an innings filled with grit and determination.

He notched up his highest Test score of 270 and the innings was studded with 34 fours and 1 six. Thanks to Dravid's gargantuan knock, India posted a massive 600 all out in their first innings.

Pakistan failed to save the match as they were bundled out for just 245 in their second innings. Anil Kumble picked up four wickets in the second innings and India comfortably won the match by an innings and 131 runs.

