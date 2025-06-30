5 interesting revelations made by Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan in recent chat show 

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah married Sanjana Ganesan in March 2021 and welcomed their son Angad in September 2023. Notably, Sanjana has been working in sports broadcasting companies since 2016 and is currently covering the Test series between India and England as well.

Bumrah and Sanjana recently appeared on the second episode of 'Who’s The Boss', which is a talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra.

During the discussion, Bumrah and Ganesan answered questions about their marriage, profession, parenting and how they strive to remain positive in their lives.

Let's take a look at the five interesting revelations made by the couple, as they also offered a peek into their off-field lives.

#1 How Jasprit Bumrah initiated conversation with Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he set aside his shy nature to make the first move towards Sanjana Ganesan during the 2019 World Cup. As per Bumrah, it all happened when Sanjana was taking players' interviews, while the rain showers erupted at the ground. He said:

"There was a practice session at Trent Bridge, where it started raining. So our practice was called off. The batters were still at it, but the bowlers were just killing time. She was standing for interviews, but it was cold, so some players were practicing and some weren't. Then, I finally initiated a conversation for the first time. (7:10)

"Whenever I spoke to her, I went against my nature. No matter who is it, I usually look the other way. I went because we wouldn't have never spoken."

Further, Bumrah also admitted to have messaged Sanjana on Instagram, when she left the 2019 World Cup midway. His text certainly struck a chord, as it kickstarted a new relationship. Bumrah said:

"During the same World Cup, she left mid-way in the tournament, and I realized she hadn't turned up. So, I was the one who reached out first and sent her a message on Instagram.

"Texting is something I'm not good at but we were busy for four hours. But that was the only time I ever spoke so much over texts."

#2 Couple spill the beans on Bumrah's proposal to Sanjana

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan talked about how the right-arm pacer pulled off a surprising proposal during IPL 2020 in the UAE. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the teams were operating in a bubble.

However, Bumrah disclosed that he arranged a bubble-to-bubble transfer arrangement by speaking to IPL officials. At that time, Sanjana was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders media team, while Bumrah was playing for the Mumbai Indians.

The right-arm pacer was able to bring Sanjana into his room, where he had planned his proposal. Recalling the moment, he said:

“That was during COVID times. So, there were bubbles for each and every team. As luck would have it, she was in KKR, and I was with the Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams were in Abu Dhabi. I carried a ring in the hope that perhaps after the tournament ends, I’ll get a chance. Apart from the ground interactions, we couldn’t meet because of the bubble." (13:35)

“So, she was out. Then, I had to tell people that look, I’ve brought this ring. Please arrange a bubble-to-bubble transfer. So, that transfer happened. When she arrived, I did everything myself. I placed the cake myself, decorated everything in my room and I had the ring ready," the pacer added.

Sanjana admitted to have been confused by Bumrah's antics, saying:

"'I've come to the room and he's telling me, 'Balcony mein chalo (come to the balcony).' I am like, 'I've just walked in, at least give me water.' But he's like, 'Nahi nahi balcony mein chalo (no, no come to the balcony).'"

Bumrah then explained what went behind the scenes during the proposal:

"I had lit candles and it overlooked the beach, so the wind kept blowing them out. I struggled so much."

#3 Jasprit Bumrah on how Sanjana Ganesan helps him handles highs & lows in his life

When Geeta Basra asked Jasprit Bumrah about what Sanjana Ganesan means to her, the speedster termed his wife a 'safe place'. As per Bumrah, Sanjana keeps him grounded irrespective of his achievements/disappointments on the field.

The 31-year-old feels Sanjana provides her honest feedback and warns him if he's going on the wrong track. He said:

"For me, she's one person who gives me honest feedback. Because in cricket, and in the country that we live that this sport is so popular, so everybody would like to be on your good side. People only offer positive feedback, but sometimes, what you need in life is honesty." (26:10)

"'Boss, you're going in the wrong direction, and I feel that is not the right thing to do.' That's when one understands to set your ego aside for a moment. This is reality. Whether it's too much or something good, that's what we do for each other. It's always good to have someone who'll give honest feedback."

#4 Sanjana Ganesan on expecting limelight on her after marriage

During the discussion, Harbhajan Singh asked Sanjana Ganesan about whether she had imagined marrying a sportsperson, as she was already working in the same industry.

Sanjana responded by saying that she had a different plan altogether in her life, which was to adopt cats and travel the world, before settling down. She said:

"No, I never imagined that. That was never part of the plan. In fact, when I was also working in the industry, I had never even thought of a marriage. My plan was to adopt 10 to 12 cats, travel the world and eventually settle. I was going to open a cafe, that was the plan." (42:55)

#5 Jasprit Bumrah opens up on their future goals together

Harbhajan Singh asked Jasprit Bumrah about the couple's future goals and what they want to achieve together in the future. The pacer opined that they haven't planned anything, but their focus is to remain happy and tackle all challenges successfully.

Bumrah said:

"I think no goals. We didn't plan this. We just want to be happy. Whatever comes our way, good days, bad days. we'll face them together. Then let's see what life brings. We don't set goals and we'll take as it comes. (52:50)

In a joint message to the fans, Bumrah said:

"Just live and let live. That's our message. We never try to control anything. We just take life as it comes, and there's no need to take everything so seriously. Just be happy and spread happiness."

Watch the full episode below:

