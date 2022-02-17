5 legendary players Jasprit Bumrah will be on par with before the 2023 ODI World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is no doubt one of the best fast bowlers going around in the world right now.

Since making his international debut in an ODI against Australia in January 2016, he has risen in stature, initially as a death overs specialist before slowly emerging as a threat throughout the innings.

His unique whippy action makes him difficult to play, and he has thrived on the international scene as well as in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians.

Having Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga, another bowler with a unque slingy action, to mentor him at MI only saw Bumrah grow better and faster.

Two years into his international career, he was handed his Test debut as India began a year of overseas tours to the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

His critics pegged him as a limited-overs specialist, but Bumrah shut them up with five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England and Australia in 2018. He managed a fifer in the West Indies as well.

The pacer has gone on to take 113 wickets in 27 Tests, the same amount of scalps in 70 ODIs and 66 wickets in 55 T20Is in just over five years of representing India.

If his fitness permits him, the 28-year-old has the potential to end his career as one of the sport's all-time greats.

He is sure to play a key part for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be held at home for the two-time champions.

Here we look at five iconic players Jasprit Bumrah could draw on par with before the marquee event next year.

#1 Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop is currently a commentator.

The former West Indies pacer finished his career with 118 wickets in 84 ODIs and 161 wickets in 43 Test matches.

With Jasprit Bumrah just five scalps behind him in the 50-over format, the Indian is likely to surpass Ian Bishop before the 2023 World Cup.

Bumrah has a better average and strike rate than Bishop in ODIs and only a slightly worse economy rate, while bowling in an era that has become more batting-friendly.

#2 Danny Morrison

Danny Morrison replaced Sir Richard Hadlee as New Zealand's main strike bowler in 1987, and those were big shoes to fill.

Morrison was an out-and-out quick in an era of dibbly-dobbly medium pacers for the Kiwis. He finished his career with 126 scalps in 96 ODIs.

Bumrah is only 13 wickets behind him, but with a strike rate of 32.7, it won't be long before he overtakes him.

While Morrison had just one four-wicket haul and two fifers to his name, Bumrah has already taken four wickets in an ODI five times and a five-wicket haul.

#3 Scott Styris

ICC @ICC 29 Tests, 188 ODIs, 31 T20Is

🏏 6,647 international runs

175 wickets

Highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the 2007 Men's CWC



Happy birthday, Scott Styris 29 Tests, 188 ODIs, 31 T20Is🏏 6,647 international runs175 wicketsHighest run-scorer for New Zealand in the 2007 Men's CWCHappy birthday, Scott Styris 👕 29 Tests, 188 ODIs, 31 T20Is🏏 6,647 international runs☝️ 175 wickets🌟 Highest run-scorer for New Zealand in the 2007 Men's CWCHappy birthday, Scott Styris 🎂 https://t.co/vbMY31XTMY

Former Kiwi all-rounder Scott Styris has 137 ODI wickets in 188 matches, but Bumrah is set to overtake him in much fewer games.

Styris, while high up on the list of New Zealand's all-time wicket-takers in the 50-over format, had a strike rate of 44.6, which is significantly higher than Jasprit Bumrah's and also had a higher economy rate.

While Bumrah may not have enough matches before the World Cup to overtake Styris, he is definitely going to be considered a better player by the time the 2023 World Cup comes around.

#4 Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie is one of the most iconic Australian bowlers from the 1990s and 2000s.

Jason Gillespie was one of Australia's premier stars as they dominated the '90s and the early 2000s and had 142 wickets in 97 ODIs.

Jasprit Bumrah has some way to go before he catches up, but the Indian will likely need fewer matches to go past the Aussie.

Bumrah has a better strike rate with the ball, while the two have the same average of 25.42.

He will likely be considered in the same bracket as the Australian pacer or surpass him within a year at the rate he is going.

#5 Malcolm Marshall

ICC @ICC

533 international wickets

🤯 A Test bowling average of 20.94



, one of the greatest fast bowlers, Malcolm Marshall was born! 🏏 81 Tests, 136 ODIs533 international wickets🤯 A Test bowling average of 20.94 #OnThisDay , one of the greatest fast bowlers, Malcolm Marshall was born! 🏏 81 Tests, 136 ODIs☝️ 533 international wickets🤯 A Test bowling average of 20.94#OnThisDay, one of the greatest fast bowlers, Malcolm Marshall was born! https://t.co/chQ1lK84tY

Malcolm Marshall was one of the deadliest West Indies pacers in the 1980s. He was part of a fearsome quartet alongside Andy Roberts, Joel Garner and Michael Holding.

The Barbados-born legend finished his career that spanned 12 years with 157 wickets in 136 ODIs.

Surpassing him will be a humongous task for Bumrah, but if he can get anywhere close to Marshall's wicket-tally by the 2023 World Cup, it will be a huge feat.

Jasprit Bumrah has just one four-wicket haul less than Marshall, while the Windies pacer never took a five-wicket haul.

Bumrah has a better strike rate and average, albeit a worse economy rate, but he will have a good chance of being considered in the same league.

