5 legends with over 100 Tests who ended their career with less than 10,000 runs ft. Virat Kohli

One of the modern-day greats, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on Monday, May 12, through an emotional Instagram post. Prior to his announcement, multiple reports emerged that Kohli had already made up his mind to move away from Test cricket and had conveyed it to the selectors.

Ad

The former India captain followed the footsteps of Rohit Sharma, who announced his Test retirement on May 7. The absence of these two stalwarts could be a setback for India ahead of the all-important five-Test tour of England. But given their torrid run in the recent past, this was probably coming.

Kohli leaves a lasting legacy in the longest format of the game, where he changed India as a red ball team after taking over as the captain. His energy and his team's aggression on the field helped India dominate Test cricket for five to six years.

Ad

Trending

Barring his batting exploits, under his leadership, India won their first-ever Test series in Australia, won Tests in South Africa and also drew a Test series in England.

Kohli finished his Test career as the fourth-highest run-getter for India behind Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli was at the top of his game from 2016 to 2019, where he scored runs. He also remains the only player to score seven Test double centuries in just three years.

Ad

Despite all his exploits, Kohli missed out on crossing 10,000 Test runs, but he is not the only stalwart who has missed out on this landmark. With Kohli finishing his Test career on 9,230 runs in 123 games, let us have a look at five legends with over 100 Tests who ended their careers with less than 10,000 runs:

#5 Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq was a prolific run scorer for Pakistan. Source: Getty

Arguably the greatest ever Pakistan batter in Tests and ODIs, Inzamam-ul-Haq couldn't finish with 10,000 runs in Test cricket despite having a stellar career. He was a run machine for Pakistan cricket and bailed them out of trouble on several occasions.

Ad

He made batting look ridiculously easy at times and led Pakistan with authority from 2003 to 2007. Inzamam played his final Test in 2007 and finished with 8830 runs at an average of 49.60 in 120 Tests. He scored 25 centuries and 46 fifties during his illustrious Test career with a highest Test score of 329.

VVS Laxman raises his bat after scoring a Test century. Source: Getty

Another legendary Indian batter who was India’s crisis man in Test cricket, VVS Laxman, was an out-and-out match winner for India in the longest format. He scored runs when the chips were down, including the historic 281 he scored against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2001.

Ad

He generally batted at number five or six for the majority of his Test career, which didn't give him enough chances to have a shot at 10,000 runs. Having made his debut in 1996, Laxman went on to play for India till 2012. In 134 Tests, he scored 8781 runs at an average of 45.97 with 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries.

AB de Villiers was a master at all formats of the game. Source: Getty

Fondly known as Mr 360, AB de Villiers was arguably the best all-format batter of his time, and his record speaks for itself. Remembered for his outrageous shots and taking the bowling attack to the cleaners, ABD had a stellar record in the longest format of the game as well.

Ad

He made his Test debut in 2004 and went on to play 114 Tests for South Africa. While he was a destroyer in white ball cricket, he brought a sense of calmness in the Test format and batted according to the game situation. De Villiers scored 8765 runs at an average of 50.66 with 22 centuries and 46 fifties.

#2 Sir Vivian Richards

Viv Richards, while batting during a Test in 1980/- Source: Getty

One of the greatest batters ever, Sir Vivian Richards, was way ahead of his time. He was a tormentor for bowlers across the globe, always walked the talk and was ready to dominate any bowling attack on his day.

Ad

Richards made his Test debut against India in 1974 and played his farewell Test against England in 1991. In 121 Tests, Richards scored 8540 runs at an average of 50.23 with 24 hundreds and 45 fifties.

#1 Virat Kohli

Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, and despite a downfall in the last four years, he finished his Test career with 9,230 runs to his name with 30 centuries.

In his prime years from 2016 to 2019, Kohli scored 4208 runs in 43 Tests at a staggering average of 66.79 with 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He was at the peak of his powers, but from 2020, he couldn't quite keep up the momentum. Kohli eventually ended his career with an average of 46.85 in 123 Tests with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news