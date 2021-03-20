5 lookalikes of Indian cricket team stars who became famous

The Indian cricket team has gained an enormous fan following worldwide.

India has several unique achievements to its name in this sport. The Indian cricket team is the only one to win the 60-overs, 50-overs, and 20-overs World Cup. The team has also reached the helm of the ICC Test Rankings in the past.

Cricketers have become celebrities in India, and the fans, having a similar physical appearance as the players, have also become famous locally.

Several lookalikes of cricketers have caught the cameraman's attention while attending the matches, and a few of them have even gone viral on social media. Here's a look at the top five lookalikes of the Indian cricket team stars.

5. Former Indian cricket team star Yuvraj Singh clicked a photo with his lookalike

No chance 🤣 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 15, 2017

The Indian cricket team finished runner-up in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. This event marked Yuvraj Singh's last appearance at an ICC event. The all-rounder scored 105 runs in five matches in the competition.

Singh made his 300th appearance in ODI cricket during the semifinal match against the Bangladesh cricket team. A fan resembling Yuvraj attended the game and went viral on social media. The Indian all-rounder himself clicked a photo with that fan, which was later shared by BCCI.

4. Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the top fast bowlers in cricket right now. The right-arm pacer has made a name for himself with his wicket-taking skills.

Bumrah received his maiden international cap in 2016. In 2017, his lookalike from Pakistan went viral on Twitter. The fan came into the spotlight during the 2017 Independence Cup after one of his friends shared a selfie with him on social media.

3. Sachin Tendulkar

#NDTVBeeps | For years, Balvir Chand, better known as the 'other Sachin Tendulkar', has made public appearances as the cricket legend's doppelgänger. Chand recently tested positive for #COVID19. Here's what he said after spending time in an isolation ward. pic.twitter.com/auhzWFKEHw — NDTV (@ndtv) June 25, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar's doppelganger Balbir Chand was quite popular among the Indian fans.

Many fans clicked photos with Balbir, while a Mumbai-based food chain even named him as their brand ambassador. There was a time when Balbir would be the special attraction at open ceremonies.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Balbir Chand's life negatively. He lost his job and also contracted the deadly virus.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

Meet Ram Bahadur Yadav, who looks a lot like Indian opener @SDhawan25. Ram Bahadur hails from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and works as a computer operator in Lucknow. Ram Bahadur also has a tattoo inked on his forearm which says "My God Shikhar Dhawan". pic.twitter.com/3v0J2NWiEp — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) May 5, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of the top openers for the Indian cricket team in the white-ball arena. The left-handed batsman has always brought his 'A' game to the table when playing in the ICC tournaments.

Dhawan's lookalike is a computer operator from Uttar Pradesh named Ram Bahadur. Bahadur is a huge fan of Shikhar, and he has a tattoo on his right forearm reading - "My God Shikhar Dhawan."

1. Virat Kohli

A Virat Kohli lookalike popped up in the crowd at the Holkar Stadium during the final Test match of the series between the Indian cricket team and New Zealand in 2016.

Virat Kohli led the Indian cricket team from the front in that match by scoring a double century. As the cameraman focused on Virat's lookalike sitting in the stands, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar probably mistook him for the Indian cricket team captain himself. Here's what Manjrekar said on air:

"It's really great to see him go to the stand immediately after the double hundred to meet the fans. You've got to appreciate this. You know what. This is what makes him special."

Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box as well, and he started laughing before adding:

"Look at the selfies. They all think that it is Virat Kohli."

Virat Kohli won the Man of the Match award in that game. The fans, who could not fulfill their desire to pose for a photo with Kohli, returned home after clicking pictures with the Indian cricket team captain's doppelganger.