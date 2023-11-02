5 lowest totals against India in ODIs ft. Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup

Team India achieved new heights of dominance in the ODI format as they thumped Sri Lanka by an incredible 302 runs in their 2023 World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The Men in Blue have been in rampaging form over the last few months and have soared to the very top of the World Cup points table. They have officially sealed their spot in the knockouts and will look to end their 12-year-long wait for cricket's most coveted trophy.

Over the years, too, India have been utterly dominant, especially against lesser oppositions. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka have been on the receiving end a few too many times of late, and their 2023 World Cup display adds itself to this list of one-sided contests.

Here are the five lowest totals against India in ODI cricket.

#5 73 by Sri Lanka, Thiruvananthapuram, 2023

Virat Kohli smashed a sensational century

In the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka in January earlier this year, the hosts ran out winners by a whopping 317-run margin.

Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill made superb centuries batting first, with the former accelerating splendidly at the death to make an unbeaten 166. The Indians were dominant in the second innings, with Mohammed Siraj being the pick of the bowlers with four scalps.

Sri Lanka made just 73, with only three batters reaching double digits, and were skittled in 22 overs.

#4 65 by Zimbabwe, Harare, 2005

Irfan Pathan shone against Zimbabwe [PC: AFP]

2005 saw India take on New Zealand and hosts Zimbabwe in a tri-series. The Blackcaps clinched the assignment with a six-wicket win over India in the final, but not before the Men in Blue beat Zimbabwe twice.

In one of the contests, India were asked to bat first and put on 226/6 on the back of fifties from Mohammad Kaif, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. Zimbabwe were totally outplayed in the second innings as they were bowled out for just 65 in 24.3 overs.

Irfan Pathan, who picked up five wickets, was the Player of the Match. He had support from Ajit Agarkar, who provided four breakthroughs.

#3 58 by Bangladesh, Mirpur, 2014

Stuart Binny got the ball to talk in Mirpur [PC: AFP]

A game that is fondly remembered by Indian fans to this day, India beat Bangladesh by a 47-run margin in Mirpur to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Suresh Raina's men made just 105 after batting first, with only three batters making double-digit scores. It seemed like the Tigers were headed towards a historic win, but Stuart Binny had other ideas.

The all-rounder swung the ball prodigiously to pick up six wickets while conceding just four runs - figures that are India's best in ODI cricket till date. Mohit Sharma supported Binny at the other end by claiming four scalps as Bangladesh were bowled out for a lowly 58.

#2 55 by Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2023 World Cup

Mohammed Shami took five as Sri Lanka capitulated

On Thursday, November 2, Sri Lanka recorded the second-lowest total against India in ODI cricket. Unfortunately for the Lankan Lions, it happened in the biggest competition the sport has to offer - the World Cup.

After electing to bowl, half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli took the hosts to an imposing 357/8. Sri Lanka were always going to be behind the eight ball in the chase, and they were ravaged by the Indian fast bowlers.

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah set the tone with four wickets in the first few overs, before Mohammed Shami took over and ran through the Sri Lankan middle order to pick up five of his own. Kusal Mendis and Co. managed just 55, barely managing to avoid the unwanted record they set as recently as...

#1 50 by Sri Lanka, Colombo, 2023

Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets to wreck the Lankans

The final of the 2023 Asia Cup saw India dish out an incredibly commanding display.

The Men in Blue bowled Sri Lanka out for just 50 runs, with Mohammed Siraj leading the way. The fast bowler got the ball to move around and picked up six wickets as Hardik Pandya supported him with three.

India then chased down the total without breaking a sweat. They had 263 balls to spare and didn't lose a single wicket, coasting to the coveted continental title.

Poll : Are India the most dominant ODI team in the world right now? Yes No 0 votes