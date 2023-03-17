5 memorable Aleem Dar moments

Aleem Dar, the 54-year-old Pakistani umpire, has stepped down from the ICC's elite panel after having been a part of it for 19 long years. He will remain available for officiating duties as and when his services are required.

"I have had the pleasure and honour of umpiring the world over and what I have achieved is something I did not even dream of when I started in the profession," Dar said in a statement released by the ICC.

Dar has officiated in 144 Tests and 222 ODIs, which is a world record. Over the years, he has been prolific in the job, at a time when there has been a scarcity of good umpires.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha As Aleem Dar steps down from the ICC Elite Panel of umpires, time to congratulate him on an excellent career. The increasing scrutiny these days sometimes comes in the way of acknowledging how good the top umpires are and, over a long career, Aleem was very good. As Aleem Dar steps down from the ICC Elite Panel of umpires, time to congratulate him on an excellent career. The increasing scrutiny these days sometimes comes in the way of acknowledging how good the top umpires are and, over a long career, Aleem was very good.

Here's a look at five memorable moments from Aleem Dar's career as an umpire:

#1 Dar colliding with Mitchell Santner

In a Test between New Zealand and Australia in 2019, Mitchell Santner's left knee smashed into Aleem Dar's knee. Santner was looking to collect the ball but Dar was right in front of him, which paved the way for the painful collision. Australia's physio had to attend to Dar, who was visibly in pain.

#2 Dar sprinting to get back into position

In another Test match between New Zealand and Australia in 2019, Aleem Dar suddenly realized that he needed to go from the square leg position to point at the beginning of a Nathan Lyon over.

Dar sprinted across in what was an amusing moment for the players, commentators and fans, who loved the enthusiasm shown by the official. The humorous scene caused Matthew Wade and Marnus Labuschagne to burst into laughter.

#3 Dar trying to stop Dahani's celebration

In a game between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans in PSL 2022, Shahnawaz Dahani, after dismissing Noor Ahmad, ran all the way to the opposition dugout to welcome the new batter as part of his celebration.

Later, after dismissing another batter, Dahani was on his way to the opposition's dug-out once again. However, this time around, umpire Aleem Dar made a valiant attempt to get a hold of the fast bowler but to no avail.

#4 Dar getting hit by a throw

In an ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan earlier this year, Aleem Dar was hit on the ankle when a Pakistani fielder threw the ball from the outfield to the bowler's end. Dar took his eye off the ball and it cost him big time. He was in a great deal of discomfort as evidenced by his reaction.

The physio had to be called to attend to the umpire and Pakistani fast bowler Naseem Shah could be seen massaging Dar's leg.

#5 Dar's exchange with Babar Azam

During a PSL game, Babar Azam and Aleem Dar were seen exchanging gear on the pitch. While Dar gave his umpire's hat to the Pakistani skipper, he received Azam's helmet in exchange.

The humorous moment served as a perfect example of Dar's popularity and camaraderie with the players.

