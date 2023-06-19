5 most memorable send-offs in Ashes history

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson gave Australia opener Usman Khawaja a foul-mouthed send-off on Day 3 of the first Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 18. Khawaja, who was 126 not out overnight, was bowled for 141 off 321 balls, a knock featuring 14 fours and three sixes.

England captain Ben Stokes placed an umbrella field for Khawaja in front of the wicket and Robinson bowled a smart delivery as the left-hander ended up yorking himself. As Khawaja walked off after a brilliant knock, Robinson gave him a piece of his mind. He was heard telling the batter what sounded like, "F*** off, you f***ing p***k."

There were mixed reactions to Robinson’s act of giving the genial Khawaja a fiery send-off. The bowler, however, defended his act, pointing out that Australian players have been doing the same to England for many years.

England Cricket @englandcricket



Khawaja gone for 141.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



#EnglandCricket | #Ashes SIX catchers in and the plan worksKhawaja gone for 141.COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏 Khawaja gone for 141.COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes https://t.co/6MLJcQxzCX

While Robinson’s reaction is bound to divide opinion, it will go down in Ashes history as one of the most talked-about send-offs. On that note, we revisit five memorable ones from the past.

#5 Ben Stokes

Mitchell Johnson (left) and Ben Stokes (Pic: Getty Images)

This was a rather bizarre send-off. Australia were completely dominant in the 2014 Ashes. They had hammered a hapless English outfit in the first four Tests and were well on their way to a clean sweep in the fifth and final Test in Sydney.

After posting 326 in their first innings, Australia had bundled out England for 155. They had built up a more or less match-winning lead when Ben Stokes knocked over Mitchell Johnson (4) with a full delivery. There was nothing much to celebrate, but for some reason Stokes went berserk and decided to give a send-off to Johnson.

To put things into perspective, Johnson was the Player of the Series for claiming a rich haul of 37 wickets.

#4 James Anderson

This was a different kind of a send-off. In the third Test of the 2010-11 Ashes series at the WACA in Perth, non-striker Johnson had a go at James Anderson and instigated him by commenting:

“Why are you chirping now, mate? Not getting any wickets?”

Next ball, Anderson cleaned up Ryan Harris (3), turned to the non-striker and came up with the ‘finger-on-the-lips’ celebration.

#3 Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson has a word with Kevin Pietersen. (Pic: Getty Images)

Kevin Pietersen riled up a few bowlers during his playing days. In the same Test as mentioned above (third Test of the 2010-2011 Ashes series), he received a loud send-off from Johnson after being trapped for a duck in the first innings. Apparently, the left-arm pacer was not too impressed after the England batter sarcastically asked for his phone number.

Later, while sharing his views the incident, Johnson referred to Pietersen as a bit of a smarta**e. He was quoted as saying by standard.co.uk:

"I didn't give him my phone number, that's for sure. I don't think he was being friendly. I did say something to him but I can't say what I said. I was pretty happy to get Pietersen's wicket.”

Johnson ended with figures of 6/38 as Australia went on to win the match by 267 runs.

#2 Andrew Flintoff

Adam Gilchrist had a tough time against Andrew Flintoff during the 2005 Ashes. (Pic: Getty Images)

Andrew Flintoff troubling Adam Gilchrist was one of the major takeaways from the 2005 Ashes. On Day 1 of the opening Test at Lord’s, Gilchrist took on the England pacer and cracked him for a few boundaries. Flintoff, however, had his revenge as he dismissed Gilchrist for 26, having him caught behind with a full delivery that shaped away late.

Flintoff let out a huge roar after picking up the big wicket and went on to make life tough for the Aussie legend for the rest of the series. Australia won the Lord’s Test by 239 runs, but there was only one winner in the Flintoff vs Gilchrist battle - the England all-rounder knocking over the Aussie keeper-batter in the second innings as well.

#1 Merv Hughes

Merv Hughes reacts after dismissing Graeme Hick. (Pic: Getty Images)

Merv Hughes sledging Graeme Hick is part of Ashes folklore. Once, when the England batter was struggling to deal with Hughes’ pace, the eccentric Aussie pacer gave him an 'advice' and said:

“Turn the bat over! The instructions are on the other side!”

On a related note, Hughes’ fiery send-off to Hick after dismissing him in the Old Trafford Test during the 1993 Ashes is symbolic of Australia’s dominance over England in 90s. The iconic image tells a story in itself - Hughes letting out a roar and Hick walking back to the pavilion with his head down.

That one picture pretty much encapsulates how Ashes contests in the 90s and early 2000s panned out.

Poll : 0 votes