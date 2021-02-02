5 memorable Test innings by English batsmen at MA Chidambaram Stadium

International cricket is all set to resume in India after a period of almost 11 months. England are scheduled to play a four-match Test series against Team India, with the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to host the first two games.

England have played 11 Tests against India in Chennai, winning just two. The hosts have won seven, while two Tests have ended in draws.

Out of the 11 Tests, nine have been played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with the Nehru Stadium hosting the other two in 1962 and 1964. India have won six of the nine Tests at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The visitors have tasted victory twice, with one Test ending in a draw.

There have been several memorable batting performances by English batsmen at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Here we take a look at five such fine knocks.

#1 Cyril Walters

Cyril Walters scored a brilliant century against India in 1934 in Chennai

An English team organized by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) toured India for a three-match series for the very first time in 1933-1934. The visitors thrashed the inexperienced Indian team in the first Test at the Bombay Gymkhana Ground, with the second Test at the Eden Gardens ending in a draw.

The third and the final Test of the series was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The third innings of the Test witnessed a special century from England opener Cyril Walters.

The right-handed batsman, who had scored 59 runs in the first innings, played a brilliant knock of 102 in the second. He contributed 39% of England's second innings runs, with the visitors declaring at 261.

While chasing, India were bowled out for 249 as England won the match by 202 runs.

Walters' innings was indeed a special one, and it laid the foundation for England's first victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#2 Mike Gatting

Mike Gatting scored 207 against India in Chennai in 1985

The former England skipper played a very special innings to ensure the visitors' only second victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India were bundled out for 272 in their first innings, and England were looking to get a big lead. Coming in to bat at No.3, Mike Gatting played an attacking knock and was extremely harsh on all Indian bowlers. The likes of Kapil Dev, Chetan Sharma, Shivlal Yadav, Ravi Shastri, and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan were taken to the cleaners by Gatting.

He added 241 runs for the second wicket with Graeme Fowler. Gatting scored 207 runs off just 309 balls at a strike rate of 66.99. His innings included included 20 boundaries and three sixes as England posted a huge total of 652, ultimately winning the Test by nine wickets.

Gatting was one of the architect's behind England's win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 1985. Also, this was the last time the English team won a Test at the said stadium.

#3 Graeme Fowler

Graeme Fowler scored a brilliant double century against India in 1985 in Chennai

Graeme Fowler also played an instrumental role in England's victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in 1985.

He put on a 178-run partenership with fellow opener Tim Robinson before stitching a 241-run stand with Mike Gatting for the second wicket.

On a pitch where the hosts were bowled out for 272 in their first innings, Fowler played a patient innings and tired out the Indian bowlers.

He scored 201 runs off 409 balls before getting out to Kapil Dev. His innings included 22 boundaries and three sixes.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk Chennai ground

Fowler's double century at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was his only in Test cricket, and it was vital in leading England to a famous win.

#4 Chris Lewis

Chris Lewis

The former England all-rounder, who was primarily known for his bowling skills, surprisingly makes it to the list.

In the second Test of the series, India declared their first innings after scoring 560 runs, with Sachin Tendulkar and Navjot Sidhu scoring centuries.

In reply, England were bowled out for 286. The trio of Venkatapathy Raju, Anil Kumble, and Chetan Chauhan picked up nine wickets among them and enforced follow-on on the visitors.

England were 88-5 in their second innings, and it seemed they were about to be bowled out for a low score. However, it was not to be.

Chris Lewis played his best innings in international cricket as he scored 117 off just 140 balls. He had no problems playing the Indian spinners on a turning wicket. Lewis smashed 15 boundaries and two sixes and helped England post 252 in their second innings.

Although England lost the Test by an innings and 22 runs, Lewis' knock was indeed a special one. His only century in international cricket came on a difficult pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#5 Andrew Strauss

Andrew Strauss scored 2 centuries in the 2008 Chennai Test

The former England opener scored two centuries in the 2008 Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Strauss played a mature innings of 123 in the first innings and helped England post 316. He looked comfortable against the likes of Zaheer khan, Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, and Amit Mishra, smashing 15 boundaries.

Strauss scored another century in the second innings and was dismissed on 108 by Harbhajan Singh.

He scored 231 runs in the Test and both his centuries were special. Unfortunately, his hundreds were not enough to lead England to a victory. India comfortably chased 387 in the fourth innings to win the at the Test MA Chidambaram Stadium.