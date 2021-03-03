Five memorable Yusuf Pathan performances in international cricket

On February 26 2021, Yusuf Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. He represented India in 57 ODIs and 22 T20 Internationals. The biggest international feat of the 38-year-old all-rounder is winning two ICC Cricket World Cups.

His first series at the international level was the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, where India emerged victorious. He was a part of the Indian side that won the 2011 Cricket World Cup at home.

Pathan was one of the hardest hitters of the cricket ball and could clear boundaries with ease. His strike-rate of 113.6 in ODIs and 146.58 in T20Is reflects his attacking instinct. He was handy with the ball too, picking up 33 and 13 wickets in ODIs and T20Is respectively.

However, he did not score consistently in international cricket and was dropped by the selectors in 2012. Thereafter, he could not return to the international stage.

Despite that, there have been a few special performances from Pathan for the national side. Here is a look at five such instances.

#1 123* and 3-49 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, 2010

Yusuf Pathan had many special moments in his international career

The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand in 2010 witnessed an excellent all-around performance from Pathan.

On a flat wicket in Bengaluru, New Zealand smacked 315 runs in their 50 overs. They could have gotten even more if not for a crucial spell from Yusuf - he picked up figures of 3-49 in nine overs. His victims included Styris, Vettori, and Mills.

He came in to bat with India in trouble at 108-4. He remained unperturbed and smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground. He hit seven boundaries and as many sixes in an unbeaten knock of 123 off just 96 balls.

An experienced bowling attack comprising of Mills, Southee, Mckay, Styris, and Vettori had no answer to the onslaught from Pathan. He single-handedly won India the game with seven balls to spare.