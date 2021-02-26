Yusuf Pathan retires from all forms of cricket

2011 Cricket World Cup winner Yusuf Pathan has quit all formats of the sport. The Baroda all-rounder announced his retirement on Friday (February 26) via two Facebook posts.

Yusuf Pathan posted a video on his official Facebook page, where he discussed his journey with his brother Irfan Pathan. Yusuf thanked his teammates for their support during his career.

"I always felt proud representing India. I would like to thank my national, domestic, IPL teammates, coaches, support staff, and my well-wishers. I am officially announcing my retirement from all forms of the game. I will continue to entertain you all in the new chapter of my life," Yusuf Pathan said in the 5-minute clip.

Besides, Yusuf Pathan also shared photos of his top two moments in international cricket along with a retirement letter. The two images were from the two World Cup events won by Yusuf.

The first was from the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Yusuf Pathan got his maiden T20I cap in the tournament's summit clash against Pakistan. Yusuf's brother Irfan was also a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team.

Four years later, Yusuf lifted the 2011 Cricket World Cup with Team India on home soil. Pathan preferred to post a photo with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar from the event's closing ceremony. He also recalled his debut in the various formats, his IPL championship victories, and the top moments of his careers in his retirement statement.

Yusuf Pathan to play for India Legends in Road Safety World Series 2021

Although Yusuf Pathan has retired from cricket now, he will return to the field to play for the India Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2021.

Yusuf Pathan will play with Yuvraj Singh in Road Safety World Series 2021

Yusuf is a part of the India Legends squad along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, and Irfan Pathan.

Road Safety World Series 2021 will resume on March 5 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. It will be interesting to see how Yusuf Pathan performs in his first outing after retirement.