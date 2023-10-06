5 men’s players who scored a century on ODI World Cup debut ft. Virat Kohli

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra became the 15th and 16th players respectively to score a hundred on their ODI World Cup debut. The duo achieved the feat against defending champions England in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5.

New Zealand needed 283 runs to win and England had struck early with the wicket of Will Young. However, Conway (152*) and Ravindra (123*) ensured that the Kiwis didn't lose any further wickets and coasted to the target with a staggering 13.4 overs to spare.

There have also been other examples of players adapting to the pressure of a World Cup game rather seamlessly. On that note, let's take a look at five such cricketers who scored a century on their World Cup debut:

#5 Gary Kirsten

A prolific opener for South Africa in his prime, Gary Kirsten marked his World Cup debut with an incredible hundred against the United Arab Emirates during the 1996 edition.

In just the second game of the tournament in Rawalpindi, Kirsten remained unbeaten on a staggering 188* off just 159 balls in a knock that included 13 fours and four sixes. That sensational knock powered the Proteas to 321/2 in their 50 overs. It was always going to be tough for UAE as they ended up with just 152/8 in reply.

#4 Scott Styris

While Scott Styris' effort against Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup came in a losing cause, he showed exactly why he was a quality all-rounder. A sensational hundred from Sanath Jayasuriya meant that the Kiwis had to chase 273 to win the game.

However, Styris had to walk out to bat in a precarious situation at 2/2 and try and pull off an unlikely rearguard action. While New Zealand kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, Styris seemed to be batting on a completely different pitch at the other end. He smashed a stunning 141 off just 125 balls and ensured that the Kiwis showed some fight in their chase.

#3 Andrew Symonds

Australia's then-captain Ricky Ponting had backed all-rounder Andrew Symonds in the 2003 World Cup against all odds for his match-winning ability despite his numbers not being too good. The all-rounder needed to make an impact with his team in deep trouble at 86/4.

That is exactly what Symonds did as he ended up with a sensational counter-attacking knock that sunk Pakistan's ship. He scored 143 off just 125 balls and ensured the Aussies posted a mammoth total of 310/8 in their 50 overs.

No one from the Pakistan batting line-up could really convert their start into a big score as the Men in Green were bundled out for just 228. It was just the morale-boosting victory that Australia needed to begin a truly incredible World Cup campaign.

#2 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch had to wait for quite some time to play his first World Cup game, but when he got the chance, he took it with both hands at home during the 2015 edition against England.

His fabulous knock of 135 off just 128 balls got Australia off to just the perfect start to the tournament. That knock helped the hosts post a mammoth 342/9 in their 50 overs and challenge Eoin Morgan and Co.

In reply, England always seemed to be playing catch-up as they could only muster 231 by being bowled out in the 42nd over.

#1 Virat Kohli

A young Virat Kohli had made it to the 2011 World Cup squad through some incredible consistency in ODIs in the 12 months leading into the showpiece event. It was perhaps fitting that arguably the greatest ODI batter of his generation began his 50-over World Cup journey with a hundred against Bangladesh.

The game is remembered for Virender Sehwag's 175, but Kohli also remained unbeaten on 100* and had an important partnership with the veteran opener that helped the Men in Blue post 370/4. In reply, Bangladesh tried to give a fight but could only manage 283/9, handing the Men in Blue a comprehensive victory.