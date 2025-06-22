5 milestones achieved on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

The opening Test of the five-match series between England and India is being played at Headingley, Leeds. The third day's play came to an end with India getting to 90/2 and taking a lead of 96 runs with eight wickets remaining heading into the fourth day. The day's play ended earlier than expected as rain halted proceedings.

Hosts England began Day 3 on 209/3, trailing by 262 runs. They put up an impressive batting effort to take their total to 465/10, falling slightly short as India gained a first innings lead of six runs. Ollie Pope was dismissed for 106 after having gotten to his hundred on the second day of the Test. Meanwhile, Harry Brook missed out on a hundred on Day 3, being dismissed on 99.

Jamie Smith (40), Chris Woakes (22), and Brydon Carse (22) made valuable contributions. However, England were aided by a poor effort from India in the field as the visitors dropped multiple catches.

As play came to an end, let us take a look at five milestones achieved on Day 3 of the first Test between England and India.

#1 Both teams scoring over 450 runs in first innings in a Test in Leeds

For the first time in over 70 years in a Test match in Leeds, India and England became a part of a rare feat by jointly achieving it. Only for the second time in the history of the format in Leeds, both teams scored over 450 runs in the same first innings. It was last registered way back in the 1950s for the first time.

India had scored 471 runs in the first innings. England ended the second day on 209/3. Thanks to key knocks from Pope (106) and Brook (99), they got to 465/10 in their first innings, helping both sides achieve this rare feat.

#2 Joint-most five-fers by an Indian bowler in away Tests

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah also equalled the record for the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests by an Indian bowler with 12 five-fers from 34 matches. Former World Cup-winning captain and legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev also has 12 five-fers in the format away from home in 66 matches.

Notably, Bumrah etched his name in history books with another milestone on the third day. He also now has the most five-wicket hauls in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC), with 11 five-fers to his name.

#3 KL Rahul crossed 1000 Test runs against England

Star Indian batter KL Rahul achieved a personal milestone while batting on the third day of the game. As India began their second innings, Rahul, who opened the batting, crossed the 1000-run mark in the format against England.

The right-hander, unbeaten on 47 off 75 balls at stumps, now has 1044 Test runs against England from 14 matches and 26 innings. He has an average of 41.76 with three hundreds and two half-centuries (as of June 22, 2025). Out of these, 703 runs have come in England from 10 matches and 20 innings.

#4 Rishabh Pant joins MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani in elite list for wicket-keeping record

Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant joined former Indian wicket-keepers MS Dhoni and Syed Kirmani in an elite record for the glovemen. Pant became only the third Indian wicket-keeper to complete 150 catches in Test cricket.

He achieved the feat on Day 3 when he caught Ollie Pope behind the stumps off Prasidh Krishna's bowling. While Pant now has 151 catches in the format, he is only behind MS Dhoni, who has 256 catches, and Syed Kirmani, who has 160 catches.

#5 Chris Woakes crossed 2000 Test runs

England all-rounder Chris Woakes crossed the 2000-run mark with the bat in Test cricket, achieving the milestone on the third day of the ongoing game. While England were batting, Woakes, who was on 1970 runs in the format before this innings, made 38 runs off 55 balls.

With that, the right-hander now has 2008 runs from 58 matches and 93 innings in the format. He has an average of 26.42 with a hundred and seven half-centuries to his name. With the ball, the right-arm medium pacer has 181 wickets in the format.

