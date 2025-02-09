Indian skipper Rohit Sharma roared back to form with a century in the second ODI between the hosts and England in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. In a run-chase of 305, Rohit led from the front with a 90-ball 119, striking 12 fours and 7 sixes at a strike-rate of 132.22.

The right-hander was under the scanner for his poor form in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series and faced severe criticism for his failures with the bat. Rohit Sharma's century is a timely one and will help him regain confidence.

Moreover, it is a positive sign for India, with the 2025 Champions Trophy soon approaching. The series did not start well for Rohit as he scored just two runs in the first ODI in Nagpur. The Indian skipper achieved certain milestones during his brilliant ton in Cuttack, which is also his 32nd in the format.

5 milestones achieved by Rohit Sharma during his 119 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

#5 Most sixes by Rohit at the time of reaching hundred

Rohit Sharma took the attack to the England bowlers upfront. The Indian skipper displayed positive intent. It was raining sixes in Cuttack during Rohit's innings as he got to his century.

Rohit hit seven sixes en route to his hundred and hit a unique milestone. Seven sixes is the most hit by the Indian skipper at the time of reaching his century in the format.

#4 Third-most international centuries by an Indian batter

Rohit Sharma now has 49 international centuries in his career across all formats combined. While this is his 32nd ODI hundred, he also has 12 Test hundreds and five T20I hundreds.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has the most international hundreds for India with 100 tons. Former skipper Virat Kohli follows with 81 hundreds. Rahul Dravid was at the third position with 48 hundreds. However, Rohit with 49 has now overtaken to him to be third on this list.

#3 Second-most sixes in ODIs

Rohit Sharma is known for his six-hitting ability, which was on display during his century in the second ODI against England. He hit 7 sixes in his knock and now has 338 sixes in his ODI career.

With this, Rohit surpassed West Indian legend and star batter Chris Gayle to become the batter with the second-most sixes in this format. Gayle has 331 sixes. Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi is on top with 351 sixes and Rohit is now only behind him on this list.

#2 Second-fastest ODI hundred by Rohit

The Indian skipper also registered his second-fastest ODI hundred. Rohit Sharma reached the three-figure mark in the second ODI against England off just 76 deliveries. His fastest hundred in the format came against Afghanistan off just 63 balls in 2023.

Rohit's other fastest ODI hundreds have come against England (82 balls in 2018), New Zealand (82 balls in 2023), and West Indies (84 balls in 2018).

#1 Enters top 10 highest run-getters club in ODIs

Rohit Sharma now has 10987 runs in ODIs from 267 matches at an average of 49.26 with 32 hundreds and 57 fifties. The Indian skipper surpassed Rahul Dravid (10,889 runs) to enter the list of top 10 highest run-getters in ODIs.

Rohit is now 10th on this elite list, joining some of the best batters across the globe such as Sourav Ganguly, Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sachin Tendulkar.

