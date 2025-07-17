5 milestones/records made by Ravindra Jadeja in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test at Lord's

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja put up a brilliant effort with the bat in the third Test at Lord's. Despite the hosts losing, he was among their standout players throughout the game. Jadeja almost took India to what would have been an incredible win.

The visitors, chasing 193 in the final innings, had their hopes pinned on Ravindra Jadeja. From 82-7, with the game almost done, the left-hander kept them in the hunt till the very end. He scored an unbeaten 61 off 181 balls, showing resistance and mental strength, particularly while batting with the tail.

Unfortunately, he ran out of partners as India were bowled out for 170, losing by a close margin of 22 runs. Nonetheless, the 36-year-old impressed with his phenomenal batting, having scored a half-century in the first innings as well.

That said, here are five milestones/records made by Ravindra Jadeja in the third Test at Lord's.

#5 Second Indian to score twin fifties at Lord's

Ravindra Jadeja became only the second Indian batter to score twin half-centuries in a Test at Lord's. During the third game, he scored 72 off 131 balls in the first innings with eight boundaries and a six. Jadeja followed it up with another unbeaten 61 off 181 balls with four boundaries and a maximum in the second.

By doing so, he joined former cricketer Vinoo Mankad, who had achieved the feat back in 1952. The right-hander made 72 in the first innings and made a century in the second, scoring 184. India faced a defeat in that game too, as England won by eight wickets.

#4 First visiting player with twin fifties in a Test match twice in England from number six or below

Ravindra Jadeja became the first visiting player to score twin fifties in a Test match twice in England from No.6 or below. He batted at No.6 in the Lord's game, scoring 72 and 61 not out across both innings, respectively.

In the second Test at Birmingham, Jadeja scored fifties in both innings. Batting at No.7, he made 89 off 137 balls in the first innings. He batted at No.6 in the second innings, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 118 deliveries. Five other Indian players have achieved this feat, but none have done it from No.6 or below. These players are Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Shardul Thakur.

#3 Most runs by a visiting batter in England from number seven or below

Ravindra Jadeja now has 753 runs from 13 innings with six 50-plus scores in Tests in England while batting at No.7 or below. He has the most runs by a visiting batter in England from this position or below.

Jadeja went past Australian legend Rodney Marsh. Marsh previously held the record with 729 runs from 20 innings, including six 50-plus scores. Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is third on the list with 485 runs from eight innings, including five 50-plus scores.

#2 Second-most runs by a visiting batter in England from number six or below

Australian legend Steve Waugh scored 909 runs in Tests in England while batting at No.6 or below. This tally was the second-highest. However, Ravindra Jadeja has now surpassed Steve Waugh. With 942 runs, Jadeja now has the second-most runs by a visiting batter in England (from No.6 or below).

The all-rounder is now only behind the great Sir Gary Sobers on this list. Sobers made 1097 runs, which are the most by a visiting batter in England from number six or below in Tests.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja is the first spinner with 900 runs and 30 wickets in England in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja also became the first spinner to score 900 runs and pick up 30 wickets in England in Tests. The off-spinner has 969 runs from 15 innings at an average of 38.76 with a hundred and seven half-centuries and 30 wickets.

Overall, he is the second away player to achieve the rare double. Gary Sobers is the first to do so with 1820 runs and 69 wickets. Notably, Jadeja also became only the fourth cricketer to complete 7000-plus runs and 600-plus wickets in international cricket across formats. He joined Kapil Dev, Shaun Pollock, and Shakib Al Hasan in the elite list.

