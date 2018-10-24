5 most elegant women cricketers in the world

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 211 // 24 Oct 2018, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mithali Raj is often regarded as one of the greatest women cricketers to have ever graced the game of cricket

Cricket is one of the most loved sports across the globe. In India, it is literally worshipped by its followers. Since its inception in the late 16th century, the Gentlemen's game has undergone constant alteration.

With the introduction of the shortest format of the game, T20 cricket, a lot more cricket is being played all over the world these days. With fitness being one of the vital elements of the game, more young cricketers are inspired to be at the zenith of their fitness levels.

While the male cricketers are being the trendsetters for millions of men in the world, the woman cricketers, on the other hand, are no less than their male counterparts when it comes to cricketing abilities.

Many women cricketers these days are grabbing the eyeballs with their outstanding cricketing performances. So, let us now take a look at five such elegant women cricketers in the world.

#5 Mithali Raj

The skipper of India Women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, is often regarded as one of the greatest batswomen to have ever graced the game of cricket. Mithali hails from a Tamil family settled in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

With her electric fielding and exceptional batting, Mithali carries herself elegantly. Mithali Raj's drive through covers, her trademark shot, is a spectator's delight. The precision with which she plays that shot is impeccable.

With 6343 runs in 194 ODIs at an outstanding average of 50.18 Mithali became the first player to score 6000 runs in women's ODI cricket. She also holds the record for most consecutive fifties by a player in women's ODIs with 7 half-centuries. For her invaluable services to the nation, Mithali was awarded Arjuna and Padma Shri in 2003 and 2015 respectively.

1 / 5 NEXT