5 most famous encounters between Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne

Whenever legends like Sachin and Warne clashed head to head, it always produced a beautiful and competitive rivalry to witness.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 14:55 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne have always enjoyed some storied rivalries

Cricket may be called a gentleman’s game but it always has its fair share of rivalries on the field. Sometimes those rivalries remain competitive in nature and sometimes they turn into heated arguments that are often carried out off the field. However, whenever legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne clashed head to head, it always produced a beautiful and competitive rivalry to witness.

Statistics suggest that it may not have been joyful for the Australian fans to witness such a rivalry as Warne has dismissed Tendulkar only 4 times in his 29 international encounters with him.

As the world knows, the ‘Master-Blaster’ had always been a superb player of spin and even a world-class spinner like Warne was not good enough to produce any sort trouble for the ‘God of Indian Cricket’. There have been a number of memorable encounters between the two and Tendulkar undoubtedly has been on top, most of the times. We shall have a look at five of those international encounters between the two legends that can truly be called a match in which the titans clashed.

#1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 1st Test at Chennai, March 1998

It was the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy of the 1997/98 season and India were bowled out for a disappointing total of 257 batting first. Shane Warne had for the first time claimed Tendulkar’s wicket in his international career dismissing him for a mere four runs. Australia, however, could not make the most of the opportunity but managed a first innings lead of 71 runs.

What followed next was an absolute master-piece from Sachin Tendulkar as he smashed a 155* off just a 191 deliveries to take India’s total to 418/4 and thus setting a target of 348 runs for Australia to chase. Tendulkar smashed Warne to all parts of the ground smashing him for a flurry of boundaries and over-boundaries.

An inspirational bowling performance from the Indians folded Australia up for a paltry 168 runs thus giving the Indians an emphatic 179-run victory.