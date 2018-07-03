5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 361 // 03 Jul 2018, 02:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Ashwin and Jadeja have played a huge role in India's recent success in the shorter format

Tomorrow will be a really big day for the Indian Cricket Team as their all-important tour to England will commence with the first T20I in Manchester. This will be a prologue to Biggest Event in Cricketing World, the Cricket World Cup, which is also scheduled to be held in England in less than 10 months.

For the first time in the history, both teams have a well-balanced batting attack as well as bowling comrade that give a proper fight to the opposition. However, the biggest plus point for India is that they have arguably their strongest bowling contingent, something that has often troubled them in English conditions.

With a lot of eyes on the acclaimed Indian spin duo and fast bowling trio, there will be a lot of pressure on these players to perform at their best.

Even in the past, there have been some bowlers who have performed exceptionally well against England in ODIs.

In my last article, I compiled a list of 5 of the most prolific run scorers for India against England in ODIs. Now, it time to compile a list of the 5 most prolific bowlers for India against England in ODIs.

#5 Kapil Dev

Dev was the driving force of a number of victories for the Indian team

If there ever were a Mount Rushmore style monument made for the cricketers who were influential in the success of Indian Cricket, there is certainly no doubt that Kapil Dev Nikhanj would have been on that monument.

The first proper fast bowler of the Indian team, Dev was the driving force of a number of victories for the Indian team and was the captain of the team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup in England.

Speaking of England, Dev had a tremendous bowling record against the English team in ODIs. In his 16-year long career, he was part of the Indian team in 23 matches against England and took 28 wickets at an average of 28.07.

His average of 3.76 against England still ranks as the best among Indians who have played ODI against England.