5 Most Prolific Run Scorers for India vs England in ODIs

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 361 // 30 Jun 2018, 23:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Best ODI Players for India

India and England share a very long history of ODI encounters, dating back from India's very first ODI encounter back in 1974. While India has not faced England as frequently and as many numbers of times as it did against Australia and Pakistan, the two teams have still hustled with each other a total of 96 times. With India visiting England for a full-fledged tour, 3 more ODI matches will be added to this illustrious series of contests.

From that breathtaking Natwest Series Finals in 2002 to the Memorable Champions Trophy Final in 2013, the two teams have had a ton of memorable contests to their name. With legendary batsmen of both sides, some batsmen have even managed to compile a mammoth total of runs during the matches between these two Giants.

Here are the 5 Most Prolific Run Scorers for India vs England in ODIs

#5 Rahul Dravid

The Wall of Indian Cricket

It is nearly impossible to compile any list of India's most prolific run-scorers and not include Rahul Dravid on it. An indispensable part of the Indian team for almost 16 years, Dravid scored runs in all corners of the world and against the strongest of oppositions.

Against England, the team against which he ended his limited-overs career, Dravid always managed to play vital knocks for the team and has a plethora of runs to his name.

In 30 matches against England, Dravid compiled a grand total of 1012 runs at an average of 38.92. While he was never the aggressor, which is evident from his strike rate of just 77.49, he did play a few flamboyant knocks, including that memorable 63 ball 92 in Bristol in 2007. Even though he never managed to cross the 100-mark against them, he did play 10 other 50+ knocks.