5 underrated cricketers of modern times

Uday Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 427 // 14 Nov 2018, 12:09 IST

Brendan Taylor

Since it's inception, cricket has seen some great players who have taken the game itself to the next level. They increase the quality of the game and in doing so get noticed in the cricketing world.

But, there will always be some really good talents who do not receive as much praise as they should despite their exceptional talent on the field. The fact that many of their careers are born at a wrong time has led to them going unnoticed.

Cricket is a game of uncertainties, for you never know who may become a star on the field. Though it is a game played by 11 people on either side of the team, there are few noted players who shine brighter than the others.

Cricket too has seen unsung heroes since its inception and even in the times of social media, it is no exception.

In this segment, let us all have a look at 5 most underappreciated cricketers of modern times.

#5 Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor has been the face of Zimbabwe cricket for more than a decade now. He has scored runs all over the world and saved his team from defeat many times. Taylor has carried a nation's hopes on his shoulders whether it's with his batting or captaincy.

In 28 Test matches, he has scored 3397 runs at an average of 33.35 which includes 5 centuries and 8 half centuries. In ODIs, he has scored 6156 runs at an average of 35.79, with 10 centuries and 36 half centuries.

He amassed 433 runs in the 2015 Cricket World Cup which was more than any of the top Indian batsmen. He scored back-to-back hundreds against India and Ireland.

But, despite such achievements, Brendan Taylor, as a wicketkeeper-batsman and as a skipper, has always been underrated in world cricket.

