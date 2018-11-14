×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 underrated cricketers of modern times 

Uday Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
427   //    14 Nov 2018, 12:09 IST

Brendan Taylor
Brendan Taylor

Since it's inception, cricket has seen some great players who have taken the game itself to the next level. They increase the quality of the game and in doing so get noticed in the cricketing world.

But, there will always be some really good talents who do not receive as much praise as they should despite their exceptional talent on the field. The fact that many of their careers are born at a wrong time has led to them going unnoticed.

Cricket is a game of uncertainties, for you never know who may become a star on the field. Though it is a game played by 11 people on either side of the team, there are few noted players who shine brighter than the others.

Cricket too has seen unsung heroes since its inception and even in the times of social media, it is no exception.

In this segment, let us all have a look at 5 most underappreciated cricketers of modern times.

#5 Brendan Taylor

Brendan Taylor has been the face of Zimbabwe cricket for more than a decade now. He has scored runs all over the world and saved his team from defeat many times. Taylor has carried a nation's hopes on his shoulders whether it's with his batting or captaincy.

In 28 Test matches, he has scored 3397 runs at an average of 33.35 which includes 5 centuries and 8 half centuries. In ODIs, he has scored 6156 runs at an average of 35.79, with 10 centuries and 36 half centuries.

He amassed 433 runs in the 2015 Cricket World Cup which was more than any of the top Indian batsmen. He scored back-to-back hundreds against India and Ireland.

But, despite such achievements, Brendan Taylor, as a wicketkeeper-batsman and as a skipper, has always been underrated in world cricket.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket New Zealand Cricket Rangana Herath Ross Taylor
Uday Joshi
ANALYST
Just another one of 'em
5 biggest margins of victory in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
6 kinds of cricketers missing in modern cricket
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
5 highest-scoring tied matches in ODI history
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
7 ODI hat-tricks that came in a losing cause
RELATED STORY
5 most underrated coaches in cricket history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 match-winning performances from Rangana Herath
RELATED STORY
5 instances when the overconfidence of cricketers backfired
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us