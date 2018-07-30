Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches

Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
447   //    30 Jul 2018, 17:39 IST

England v India: 5th Investec Test - Day Three
England vs India test matches are always packed with memorable moments

India and England share a long history in Tests. From the first tour made by Independent India in 1952 under the leadership of Vijay Hazare to the forgettable 2014 series under MS Dhoni, India's Test matches against England in England have always tended to bring about excitement. The lush green fields in English stadiums, along with the pronounced swing of the Duke cricket ball have made for some excellent encounters over the years.

In the age of T20, a Test series between England and India still manages to offer a great spectacle. More importantly, they also offer a more even contest between bat and ball. The often overcast English conditions, the grass on the pitches, and the seam of the ball ensure that the bowlers are not always cannon-fodder.

As India begin their latest Test series in England on Wednesday (August 1), we look at the most nostalgic occasions in India's test matches in England over the years. From Vengsarkar's vintage brilliance to the last of Rahul's rearguards, the tour of England has always been one to behold for Indian cricket fans.

#1. 2011: The last of Rahul’s rearguards and the beginning of the end for Sachin

England v India: 1st npower Test - Day Three
Tendulkar walking out to an standing ovation after his last Test innings at Lord's

India's tour of England in 2011 was expected to be an evenly contested series between the number one and number two Test teams in the world at that time. However, the series quickly turned into a nightmare for India as they were whitewashed 4-0. MS Dhoni’s team would later go on to lose in Australia by the same margin as they spectacularly relinquished their status as the number one team in the world.

The Test series in England in 2011 was more a case of England vs Dravid as India’s premier Test batsman scored 3 centuries amidst the carnage around him and top scoring for India with 461 runs. To put it into context, the next best Indian batsman was Sachin Tendulkar with 273 and an average of 34.

The series marked the beginning of the end of Sachin Tendulkar’s stellar career. It started with the nation praying for Sachin’s 100th hundred and ended with a clarity - India could no longer rely on Sachin in Test matches against premier opposition abroad. The most poignant moment of the series came with the standing ovation given to Tendulkar in the first Test at Lord’s in what was his last appearance at the storied venue.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Rahul Dravid
Abhinav Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
Football nut who has religiously followed European club football and international football over the last 15 years. Want to see India qualify for World Cup in lifetime. Part-time cricket fan, who yearns for the good old years of 2001 - 2007 when the Indian Cricket team did well in tests abroad. When Sanjay Bangar and Rahul Dravid opened the batting in England or when Akash Chopra and Viru dovetailed in Australia. Ex blogger (Senior Contributor) with GMS.
5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs against England
RELATED STORY
10 Most Memorable India vs England ODI Matches
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
5 memorable matches that India played in England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Schedule, Match timings and Venues
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
1st Test: India vs England - Probable playing XI for India 
RELATED STORY
India's top 3 Test wins in England since 2000
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us