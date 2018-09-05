5 monumental records which Alastair Cook could have broken had he played longer

Alastair Cook announced his retirement from International Cricket recently and the 5th Test against India will be his last International match for England. He has been a great servant for the country both as a batsman as well as a captain.

Cook has had a phenomenal Test Career and a decent ODI career in the last 12 years. He will be remembered as one of the best Test batsmen and he is by far the best batsman to have emerged from Europe.

Cook had a poor recent run of form which has forced him to retire at an age of just 33. He still had years of Cricket left in him and if he had played till the age of 37 or 38 he would have achieved some unimaginable things in Cricket. This article tries to compile the records which Cook would have broken had he played till that age.

#5) 1000 Runs in a Test Series

Alastair Cook has been a prolific run scorer for England over the years. He has had a number of phenomenal series as a batsman but his performance in the 2010-11 Ashes was a path-breaking one for the Englishman.

Cook scored 766 Runs in 7 Innings in the 2010-11 Ashes which was played in Australia. His phenomenal batting helped England pull off a coveted series win in Australia which will remain the biggest moment of his career.

The record for most runs in a single series is held by Sir Don Bradman as he had scored 974 Runs in 5 Tests in 1930. Cook had scored 766 Runs in just 7 Innings and considering the fact that England plays 5 Matches Test Series almost every year, Cook would definitely have been a candidate for breaching the 1000 Runs mark in a single Series for the first time in Cricket history.

