5 players Delhi Capitals could target in the IPL auction

Can the rechristened name do wonders for Delhi franchise?

The Delhi Capitals, formerly known as the Delhi Daredevils, have one of the most abysmal records across all of IPL. They have finished at the bottom of the table a record four times in the league standings and have not yet reached an IPL final in 11 years of the tournament's history

The reason could be attributed to the fact that they have constantly chopped and changed the players over the years. This time around they have released their former skipper Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Naman Ojha ahead of the auctions.

Retained players: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

The Delhi-based franchise has a maximum salary cap of 25.3 crores to buy 10 players out of which three are overseas slots.

This time around they have enough in their tank to choose the right players according to their needs. Here are 5 such players whom the Delhi Capitals can target in this year's auctions.

#5 D'Arcy Short

D'Arcy Short can be a dangerous batsman top of the order

Based on the present squad available, the Delhi Capitals might be looking at Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan as their opening batsmen. However, if the head coach Ricky Ponting feels that a backup opener is required then he might set his eyes on the hard-hitting attacking opener D’Arcy Short who had a mediocre debut season with the Rajasthan Royals last year.

The Australian, who has scored 1400 runs in 45 T20 matches, has caused quite a stir in the Australian T20 circuit. He could be a handful in the short boundaries of the Kotla stadium and is a useful bowler in the shorter formats.

