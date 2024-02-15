5 players who ended their ODI career without a batting average ft. Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwary announced his retirement from all formats of cricket a few days ago. The Jharkhand-based batter will be remembered fondly for his contributions to the Mumbai Indians in IPL. His exploits for MI also helped him earn a place in the Indian team back in 2010.

The selectors tried Saurabh Tiwary in the middle-order for three matches in the build-up to the 2011 World Cup. Tiwary played two innings, where he scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 87.50. He remained unbeaten on 37* and 12* in the two knocks, meaning that he does not have a batting average.

A player's average is determined by dividing their number of runs by the number of dismissals. Hence, Saurabh Tiwary's average will always be undefined.

In this listicle now, we will look at four other cricketers who ended their ODI careers with an undefined average in batting.

#1 Saurabh Tiwary, India

As mentioned ahead, Saurabh Tiwary did not have a batting average in his ODI career because he never got out. Tiwary scored an unbeaten 12 in his first ODI knock against Australia played in Vizag and followed it up with an unbeaten 37 against New Zealand in his second innings in Bengaluru.

Saurabh Tiwary did not bat in his career's last ODI match, which came against New Zealand in Chennai.

#2 Dan Cullen, Australia

Dan Cullen bowled right-arm off-spin and represented Australia in five ODI matches back in 2006. Cullen received a chance to bat only once in his career, where he scored two runs against West Indies in Kuala Lumpur.

Cullen remained not out on two runs and then never batted again in his ODI career. Thus, he does not have a batting average.

#3 Iain O'Brien, New Zealand

Fast bowler Iain O'Brien played 10 ODI matches for New Zealand from 2008 to 2009. He scalped 14 wickets in the 50-over format and scored three runs in two innings.

O'Brien was a tailender, but he never lost his wicket in an ODI match, which is why the former Kiwi pacer finds himself on this unique list of cricketers.

#4 Mick Lewis, Australia

Former Australian pacer Mick Lewis is known for his infamous record of leaking 113 runs in an ODI match against South Africa back in 2006, which proved to be the last ODI match of his career.

Lewis represented the Aussies in seven ODI games. He got a chance to bat only once, where he remained unbeaten on four runs off four balls against South Africa in Durban.

#5 Stefan Kelly, Bermuda

Bermuda came into the limelight when they qualified for the 2007 World Cup in West Indies. The Bermudan team got an opportunity to play ODI cricket against top-ranked sides like India and Sri Lanka.

Stefan Kelly was one of the team's fast bowlers; he played 10 ODIs for Bermuda, where he aggregated 14 runs, with his highest score being 7*. Notably, Kelly batted in six ODI innings from 2006 to 2009 and remained unbeaten in each of them.

