5 Players who did well for England in the Investec series

England beat South Africa 3-1 to win the Test series

by Urbain Shapiro Top 5 / Top 10 09 Aug 2017, 14:44 IST

Moeen Ali performed with both leather and willow for England in the series

England romped home in emphatic fashion against South Africa in the Manchester test match to win the series 3-1. This was the first test series win for the newly appointed English captain Joe Root. The middle-order heavy England side turned around the series after a shock defeat at Trent Bridge. Moeen was the standout performer for the English side as he took 25 wickets in four Tests and fulfilled his role as an all-rounder scoring 250 runs for England.

Here, we take a look at five players who shone for England to mark the beginning of Joe Root’s journey as England Test captain.

#1. Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali is a loyal workhorse. He comes in, goes about his business and doesn’t expect even an iota of appreciation for the work done. His 25 wickets in the test series came at a strike rate of 15.64 and included two five-wicket hauls. Add two fifties to that impressive bowling performance and you have a complete all-rounder in Ali that gives England some elbow room at the lower order.

In the first test at Lord’s Moeen’s maiden 10 wicket haul quickly reminded everyone why he was the first and not the second preferred spinner (as some reports might have suggested after the inclusion of Liam Dawson in the playing XI).

More than anything, Ali was exceptional during decisive moments in the series. Take for example the final test match where the bearded wizard took two wickets in the first innings before coming in to bat at number eight in the second innings, when England were reeling at 136/6, to take the game away from South Africa with a blistering 75 off just 66 balls.

Ali's greatest accomplishment in this series was that he bowled alongside Stuart Broad and James Anderson, in damp seamer-friendly conditions, and still managed to outperform them. Now only if England could just trust him with more responsibility.