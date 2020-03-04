×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 Players to watch out for in the Semi-finals between India and England

Yash Vardhan Darolia
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 08:10 IST

India will be looking to go one step further than last, and make the finals this time around
India will be looking to go one step further than last, and make the finals this time around

England had a disappointing start to the tournament as they were defeated by South Africa in their opening game of the World T20. After three wins on the trot, England qualified for the Semi-finals. The Indian team qualified for the semi-finals undefeated with victories over Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The match will be held on the 5th of March in Sydney. England has the upper hand over India as they have won the last 4 of their 5 T20 encounters against the Indian team.

In the second semi-finals, South Africa who topped Group B and will be facing the runners-up of Group A, Australia. The second semi-finals will also be held on the 5th of March.

5 players to watch out for in the first semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for 2020 are as follows:

#1 Heather Knight


Heather Knight after reaching the century mark against Thailand
Heather Knight after reaching the century mark against Thailand

The England team bounced back strongly after losing their opening game against South Africa. Heather Knight led from the front as she scored an unbeaten century in their second game against Thailand. She followed that up with a half-century in the next game against Pakistan which England won by 42 runs. However, Knight missed out in the last group game against the Windies as she was dismissed for 17 runs.

In the tournament so far Knight has scored 193 runs at an average of 64.33. Prior to the World Cup, Knight had an impressive run in the Tri-Nation Series which comprised of Australia, India and England. She is also the first female cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game.

Apart from her batting, Knight is also very handy with the ball and is definitely a player to watch out for. The Indian bowlers will be looking to dismiss her early in the innings.

1 / 3 NEXT
Published 04 Mar 2020, 08:10 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 England Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Poonam Yadav Heather Knight T20 Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's World Twenty20
Match 1 | Fri, 21 Feb
IND-W 132/4 (20.0 ov)
AUW 115/10 (19.5 ov)
India Women won by 17 runs
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 2 | Sat, 22 Feb
TBA 78/9 (20.0 ov)
WIW 80/3 (16.4 ov)
West Indies Women won by 7 wickets
TBA VS WIW live score
Match 3 | Sat, 22 Feb
SLW 127/7 (20.0 ov)
NZW 131/3 (17.4 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS NZW live score
Match 4 | Sun, 23 Feb
ENG-W 123/8 (20.0 ov)
SA-W 124/4 (19.4 ov)
South Africa Women won by 6 wickets
ENG-W VS SA-W live score
Match 5 | Mon, 24 Feb
SLW 122/6 (20.0 ov)
AUW 123/5 (19.3 ov)
Australia Women won by 5 wickets
SLW VS AUW live score
Match 6 | Mon, 24 Feb
IND-W 142/6 (20.0 ov)
BAW 124/8 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 18 runs
IND-W VS BAW live score
Match 7 | Wed, 26 Feb
ENG-W 176/2 (20.0 ov)
TBA 78/7 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 98 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
WIW 124/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 127/2 (18.2 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 8 wickets
WIW VS PKW live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
IND-W 133/8 (20.0 ov)
NZW 130/6 (20.0 ov)
India Women won by 3 runs
IND-W VS NZW live score
Match 10 | Thu, 27 Feb
AUW 189/1 (20.0 ov)
BAW 103/9 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 86 runs
AUW VS BAW live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
SA-W 195/3 (20.0 ov)
TBA 82/10 (19.1 ov)
South Africa Women won by 113 runs
SA-W VS TBA live score
Match 12 | Fri, 28 Feb
ENG-W 158/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 116/10 (19.4 ov)
England Women won by 42 runs
ENG-W VS PKW live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
NZW 91/10 (18.2 ov)
BAW 74/10 (19.5 ov)
New Zealand Women won by 17 runs
NZW VS BAW live score
Match 14 | Sat, 29 Feb
SLW 113/9 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 116/3 (14.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
SLW VS IND-W live score
Match 15 | Sun, 01 Mar
SA-W 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PKW 119/5 (20.0 ov)
South Africa Women won by 17 runs
SA-W VS PKW live score
Match 16 | Sun, 01 Mar
ENG-W 143/5 (20.0 ov)
WIW 97/10 (17.1 ov)
England Women won by 46 runs
ENG-W VS WIW live score
Match 17 | Mon, 02 Mar
BAW 91/8 (20.0 ov)
SLW 92/1 (15.3 ov)
Sri Lanka Women won by 9 wickets
BAW VS SLW live score
Match 18 | Mon, 02 Mar
AUW 155/5 (20.0 ov)
NZW 151/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 runs
AUW VS NZW live score
Match 19 | Yesterday
TBA 150/3 (20.0 ov)
PKW
No Result
TBA VS PKW live score
Semi Final 1 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India Women
England Women
IND-W VS ENG-W preview
Semi Final 2 | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
South Africa Women
Australia Women
SA-W VS AUW preview
Final | Sun, 08 Mar, 12:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us