5 Players to watch out for in the Semi-finals between India and England

India will be looking to go one step further than last, and make the finals this time around

England had a disappointing start to the tournament as they were defeated by South Africa in their opening game of the World T20. After three wins on the trot, England qualified for the Semi-finals. The Indian team qualified for the semi-finals undefeated with victories over Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. The match will be held on the 5th of March in Sydney. England has the upper hand over India as they have won the last 4 of their 5 T20 encounters against the Indian team.

In the second semi-finals, South Africa who topped Group B and will be facing the runners-up of Group A, Australia. The second semi-finals will also be held on the 5th of March.

5 players to watch out for in the first semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup for 2020 are as follows:

#1 Heather Knight

Heather Knight after reaching the century mark against Thailand

The England team bounced back strongly after losing their opening game against South Africa. Heather Knight led from the front as she scored an unbeaten century in their second game against Thailand. She followed that up with a half-century in the next game against Pakistan which England won by 42 runs. However, Knight missed out in the last group game against the Windies as she was dismissed for 17 runs.

In the tournament so far Knight has scored 193 runs at an average of 64.33. Prior to the World Cup, Knight had an impressive run in the Tri-Nation Series which comprised of Australia, India and England. She is also the first female cricketer to score a century in all three formats of the game.

Apart from her batting, Knight is also very handy with the ball and is definitely a player to watch out for. The Indian bowlers will be looking to dismiss her early in the innings.

