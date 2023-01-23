5 players who were unfortunate to miss out on the ICC Women's T20I XI of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently announced the women's T20I XI of the year 2022. New Zealand women's cricketer Sophie Devine was named the captain of the team, while the rest of the playing XI featured four Indians, three Australians and a player each from Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The four Indians to receive a place in the team were Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh. Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath were the Aussies, while Nida Dar, Sophie Ecclestone and Inoka Ranaweera completed the playing XI.

Fans have lauded the ICC for their selection, but some members of the cricket universe have felt that the following five players also deserve a place in the Team of the Year 2022.

#1 Ellyse Perry, Australia Women

It was a little surprising to see Ellyse Perry's name missing from the team. The ICC may not have considered her because she only played five T20Is in 2022. However, the Australian all-rounder made a big impact as she scored 165 runs in three innings at a strike rate of more than 160.

She also took two wickets while bowling at an economy rate of seven. Perry bowled a maiden over as well in T20I matches last year.

#2 Esha Oza, UAE Women

UAE Women's batter Esha Oza was in top form last year. She became the first player to score multiple hundreds in women's T20Is in the same year with scores of 158* and 115 against Bahrain and Qatar, respectively.

Overall, Oza scored 675 runs in 23 innings at a strike rate of 134.19. She was the second-highest run-scorer in women's T20Is in 2022.

#3 Grace Harris, Australia Women

Australian hard-hitter Grace Harris performed exceptionally well in 2022. She played six innings for her nation, aggregating 179 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of more than 180.

The 29-year-old player smacked 20 fours and 10 sixes in six innings. She still missed out on a spot in the ICC T20 XI of the Year.

#4 Danielle Wyatt, England Women

Danielle Wyatt was among the top run-getters for England Women in T20I cricket last year. She aggregated 367 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 126.98.

Wyatt's highest score in T20Is in 2022 was 70, and she whacked 44 fours and six sixes. The England player was unlucky to miss out on a place in the ICC T20I Team of the Year.

#5 Nahida Akter, Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh's left-arm spin bowler Nahida Akter scalped 22 wickets in 16 T20Is for her nation last year. She maintained a decent economy rate of 6.30 while also taking a five-wicket haul.

Akter's bowling average was 15.04, with her strike rate being 14.03. Yet, she failed to make it to the ICC T20I XI of the Year announced by the board earlier today.

