5 Players who can become the next Indian captain after Virat Kohli

Vishal Raman FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.06K // 22 Sep 2018, 09:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be the next in line to captain India?

Team India has been blessed with great captains in every generation. Kapil Dev, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, and MS Dhoni have all captained the team with distinction during their tenure. The latest addition to this list of captains to lead India is Virat Kohli.

Kohli has taken the world cricket by storm with his batting, and his style of leading the team has captured the eye of every cricket fan.

Virat is a captain who goes out and sets huge standards for his teammates to follow. He is also a live-wire on the field constantly encouraging his bowlers. While Virat is still at the peak of his fitness and will continue to serve India for many more years to come, all good things must eventually come to an end.

India must look to groom young leaders or look up to one of their senior players to handle this role when Virat calls it a day. Here are 5 players who can take up the leadership role after Virat Kohli:

Another captain cool

"Sometimes it's the people no one imagines anything of who do things that no one can imagine." A quote from the movie Imitation Game that perfectly suits Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar does not come across a person who is a natural leader like Virat Kohli, but silently he has been the leader of this Indian bowling attack for years now.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the most improved player in the Indian team since the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Kumar was touted to be the next Irfan Pathan who could swing the ball both ways and could be useful with the bat whenever necessary, and he has never disappointed.

Bhuvneshwar added new facets to his bowling as he now clicks at 135+ constantly and is the best death bowler after Bumrah that India has to offer. This reflects the character of Kumar.

Here is a player who is constantly improving himself for the betterment of the team. This is the culture that Virat Kohli has been trying to inculcate into this young Indian team. Bhuvneshwar can be the guy the team can look up to when Kohli hangs up his boots.

1 / 5 NEXT