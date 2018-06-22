Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players who can force their way into India's 2019 World Cup squad

Team India is packed to the core, but there are still some stars who have an outside chance of sneaking into the World Cup squad to England

Saumin Parmar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 18:44 IST
3.12K

CRICKET-RSA-IND

It's less than a year to the biggest cricketing extravaganza to begin and Team India is all geared up to take on the challenge with both hands. The Indian ODI squad at present looks quite well-balanced to that of its counterparts and the fans have every chance to expect that the Men in Blue will do some wonders. The current Indian team is looking relatively strong than many of its counterparts at the moment.

While we have a lot of key performers in the squad who have proved their worth time and again, there are also players who are waiting in the wings and are as fit, ready and skillful to take the field on any given day, as anyone else.

Let us have a look at some of these bright cricketers that have a great chance of forcing their way into the World Cup squads if the bigger picture is to be seen. Obviously, luck factor will also have to play an important role here.

#5 Deepak Chahar

<p>

Easily the find of the season in the bowling department, Deepak Chahar has risen to prominence in the past two months with some brilliant performances in the IPL while opening the bowling under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Chahar first garnered attention as an 18-year old in 2010, when his magical figures of 8/10 for Rajasthan folded Hyderabad for a humiliating 21 runs.

IPL 2018 saw the man come of age with some smart bowling in the powerplay and ended the tournament with 10 wickets from 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.28. CSK skipper and Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been particularly impressed with his performances. He has carried on this form in ongoing India A tour where he has already scalped 6 wickets in 2 matches. He belongs to a family of cricketers with his younger brother Rahul Chahar also plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians.

In a team that was mocked for having maximum players above the age of 30, young Chahar went about doing his job least bothered by the criticism thrown at his team. If someone from the current lot of Indian bowlers has niggles or faces an injury at the last moment, Chahar can be someone the selectors might favor. 

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India, 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant
IPL 2018: 5 unlucky players who should have made it at...
RELATED STORY
A look into India's squad in upcoming ODI series vs England
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who could seal a World Cup spot with impressive...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
4 players who might not feature in India's Test squad to...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with best 50 to 100 conversion rate in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
4 Players who can replace Virat Kohli if he is ruled out...
RELATED STORY
4 batsmen who can fulfil the opening duties for India in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st Vitality IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Vitality IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Vitality IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us