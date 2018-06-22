5 players who can force their way into India's 2019 World Cup squad

Team India is packed to the core, but there are still some stars who have an outside chance of sneaking into the World Cup squad to England

It's less than a year to the biggest cricketing extravaganza to begin and Team India is all geared up to take on the challenge with both hands. The Indian ODI squad at present looks quite well-balanced to that of its counterparts and the fans have every chance to expect that the Men in Blue will do some wonders. The current Indian team is looking relatively strong than many of its counterparts at the moment.

While we have a lot of key performers in the squad who have proved their worth time and again, there are also players who are waiting in the wings and are as fit, ready and skillful to take the field on any given day, as anyone else.

Let us have a look at some of these bright cricketers that have a great chance of forcing their way into the World Cup squads if the bigger picture is to be seen. Obviously, luck factor will also have to play an important role here.

#5 Deepak Chahar

Easily the find of the season in the bowling department, Deepak Chahar has risen to prominence in the past two months with some brilliant performances in the IPL while opening the bowling under MS Dhoni’s leadership. Chahar first garnered attention as an 18-year old in 2010, when his magical figures of 8/10 for Rajasthan folded Hyderabad for a humiliating 21 runs.

IPL 2018 saw the man come of age with some smart bowling in the powerplay and ended the tournament with 10 wickets from 12 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.28. CSK skipper and Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been particularly impressed with his performances. He has carried on this form in ongoing India A tour where he has already scalped 6 wickets in 2 matches. He belongs to a family of cricketers with his younger brother Rahul Chahar also plying his trade for the Mumbai Indians.

In a team that was mocked for having maximum players above the age of 30, young Chahar went about doing his job least bothered by the criticism thrown at his team. If someone from the current lot of Indian bowlers has niggles or faces an injury at the last moment, Chahar can be someone the selectors might favor.