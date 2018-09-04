Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Players who could break Sachin’s record of most Test runs

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
5.96K   //    04 Sep 2018, 21:21 IST

South Africa v India 1st Test - Day 4
Sachin tendulkar holds the record for most runs in both test and ODIs

When Alastair Cook broke Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the youngest player ever to score 10,000 Test runs, everyone believed that he could get past Sachin's tally of 15921 runs, as he was just 31 and was playing only tests.

But, his dismal run of form made him hang up his boots. After his retirement, questions once again loom around any other batsmen capable of breaching Tendulkar’s record in Test cricket history. 

We take a look at some of those players who can be banked upon to get past Sachin’s monumental records of most runs in Test cricket.


C:\Users\AC1\Desktop\alastair-cook-2-759 Indian Express.jpg
Cook couldn't meet the expectations

#1 Virat Kohli

C:\Users\AC1\Desktop\virat-kohli-hundred-m.jpg

The Indian captain has been in ominous form, scoring tons of runs after taking over the reins of captaincy in late 2014. With over 500 runs in the ongoing England series, he has scored centuries everywhere, even in SENA countries, which is considered to be the benchmark for an Asian batsman.

Kohli has improved as a Test batsman, with double hundreds in each of the four consecutive series last year. With India set to play the second highest number of Tests as per the latest FTP( Future Tours Programme), he could really pile up runs and break any possible record.

