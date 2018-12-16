5 players who Delhi Capitals need to buy in the 2019 IPL Auction

Axar Patel

Delhi Capitals (not Delhi Daredevils anymore) is one of the most inconsistent teams in the history of the IPL. They started their IPL journey well by making it to the playoffs in the first two editions and narrowly missed out in the third season. It has been downhill since then and they have only made it to the playoffs once in the last eight seasons. They have always boasted a promising squad on paper but somehow things don't turn out well for them on the ground. They are the only team who haven't made it to an IPL Final.

This year also they have released quite a few big names like Gambhir, Maxwell and Shami but they have done well in the trading window by getting in Shikhar Dhawan. This has given them a lot of experience and firepower at the top.

This year, they have a good core of players intact and if they can do well at the auction then this could finally be the season for Delhi.

Total slots available - 10 : Indians - 7; Overseas - 3

Budget available - 25.50 crores

Here are five players who they should buy in the auction.

#1 Axar Patel

Having a good Indian all-rounder is a must for any side to do well in the IPL and especially this year because of the unavailability of so many overseas players, the value of the Indian players has increased significantly.

Axar Patel brings a lot to the table. He's a good bowler, a capable lower-order batsman and a really sharp fielder. He has an impressive economy of 7.53 with the ball and a strike rate of 126.57 with the bat in the IPL.

He was a regular member of the national side before injuries hit him. At 24, he's still very young and is only going to get better. Delhi should definitely buy him in the auction, especially after letting go Shahbaz Nadeem.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer could be the finisher for Delhi Capitals

Shimron Hetmyer is the next big thing coming out of the Caribbean islands. The 21-year-old captained the Windies U-19 team to world cup victory in 2016. He's a destructive middle order batsman who can tear apart any bowling attack. He has an impressive strike rate of 144.3 in T20s.

With Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer, Pant forming the top - 4 of the Delhi batting line up, Hetmyer can come in at 5 and provide the much-needed impact towards the end. He can also be sent up the order as a pinch hitter if and when required. He can also keep wickets and would be a good backup if Rishabh Pant picks up an injury. And the biggest positive is that he would be available for the entire season of the IPL.

#3 Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan is an exciting young Indian batsman

Sarfaraz first came into limelight when he scored 439 in a Haris Shield match in Mumbai when he was just 12-years-old. He represented India at the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He was India's highest run scorer with five half-centuries in six games.

He has played for RCB in the past and did decently well for them. He is a big hitter and has a strike rate of 159.44 in the IPL. He's a technically sound batsman and can also play the role of an anchor if the situation demands. This gives the team management the option to use him anywhere in the batting order.

#4 James Faulkner

James Faulkner would be a good backup for Chris Morris

Delhi Capitals already have a good all rounder in Chris Morris and he's done well for them in the past. However, the problem arises when he gets injured just like last season. In that case, James Faulkner would be a good backup. He went unsold last year but that would be a surprise if it happens again this year.

Faulkner is a genuine all-rounder who is good with both bat and ball. He has a batting strike rate of 135.82 and a bowling economy of 8.69 in the IPL. He was a regular member of the Australian limited overs squad but injuries and dip in form resulted in his ouster from the team. Its highly unlikely that he'll get selected for the 2019 World Cup which means he will be available for the entire season which is crucial because Chris Morris won't be available for the playoffs.

#5 Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma's experience would be vital for Delhi

In the last 12 months, Ishant Sharma has emerged as the leader of Indian bowling attack in test matches. He has worked really hard on his game and has cemented his spot in the test format. His spells in South-Africa, England and in the ongoing series in Australia have been fantastic and a treat to watch.

He has represented India in 89 Tests and 80 ODIs and has loads of experience. And that kind of experience always comes handy in a high-pressure tournament like IPL. He's a Delhi boy so he's bound to have that extra emotional connect with the Delhi franchise. And he's not a member of the Indian limited-overs squad so there is no uncertainty regarding his availability for the entire IPL.

