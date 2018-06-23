5 players who might lose out on a spot in India's 2019 World Cup squad

The India selectors are bound to face the problem of plenty when they sit across the table to pick the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad

The final frontier – 2019 Cricket World Cup, is less than 12 months away and here’s the perfect time to have a look at how the squads stack in the run-up to the big event. However, India is facing an issue that probably hardly any other team in the World Cup is plagued with – the problem of plenty. The competition is such that the relative newcomers have posed a threat to the seasoned players. On taking a closer look at their form, fitness, and discipline, it seems that they have the capacity to edge out their senior counterparts.

One of the most concerning issues is the side’s middle-order. With almost 5 players fighting it for 3 slots, the heat has turned up like never before. In such an event, someone has to lose out on the spot. The selectors are surely going to have an arduous task on hand as they sit to pick the squad. However, there is still enough time left for that.

Meanwhile, we take a look at five probable players who have been outstanding performers over the last couple of years for the Indian side but might find it a tad difficult to make it to the final 15.

#5 Kedar Jadhav

33-year old Kedar Jadhav has found himself in the scheme of things for the national side over the last two years. With his ability to bowl in the middle stages of the game, he was someone who Virat Kohli used at will to get breakthroughs and was successful most of the times. A failed tour to South Africa and an injury right after the inaugural IPL match against the Mumbai Indians did not help his cause either. However, he had struck a match-winning 22-ball 24 to seal the match for the Chennai Super Kings on their comeback after a gap of two years.

Currently, he doesn’t find himself in contention for the 50-overs side and might find it tough to stamp his case for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Even if he comes back in the contention, he faces a stiff competition from the likes of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Luck will have to play an important role in his journey as well.