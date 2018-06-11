4 Players who might never represent India again

The legends will always be remembered for their deeds irrespective of their future as active players or otherwise.

Sagnik Monga ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2018, 11:50 IST 246 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the greatest players to have graced the sport.

In India, cricket is not a sport but a religion. Everyone aspires to be one and even if one is half as talented as legends like Sachin Tendulkar or Zaheer Khan, merely talent is not enough. There have a plethora of cricketers despite being talented not making it to the Indian team. And even if they managed to break their way into the playing XI, just standing the test of time was another challenge.

The current Indian team is in great form and just a year left for the World Cup, the management might not call the living legends for another comeback. Here are four players who might not get a chance to represent the Indian National Team ever again.

However, for all that the veterans have offered to the game and the country, they deserve every bit of fame and respect.

#4 Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra

The only good thing that came off Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh's injuries in 2007 was Amit Mishra's rise in the Indian Test Team. Having played ODIs before in 2003, Mishra had to wait quite a bit before becoming a regular player for the side.

Even in IPL, he has always been a consistent wicket-taker and is the first player in IPL history to take three hat-tricks. His time cameos as a lower order batsman have also proved fruitful on sporadic occasions.

Mishra was included in the squad for India's 2016 tour of West Indies, which included 5/18 in the final ODI that helped India win the series 3–2 and earned him the Player of the Series.

Despite being a consistent performer throughout his career, Mishra might not be able to make a comeback once again, thanks to brilliant domestic and international performances of younger counterparts. Now at 35, he would still need more than talent to break into the team, which seems highly improbable.