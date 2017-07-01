5 players who missed out on India's A squad for South Africa tour

From Jharkhand's No. 1 batsman to Hyderabad's pace sensation, some special talents failed to make the cut.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jul 2017, 00:51 IST

K Gowtham was spectacular in the Ranji Trophy

The BCCI has announced the India A squad for the tour of South Africa which includes a one-day Tri-series and two four-day games.

The tour commences next month and will feature high-quality players such as Manish Pandey, Axar Patel and Karun Nair who are competing for a spot in India’s national team. The selectors have also included young players like Mohammad Siraj, Priyank Panchal, Krunal Pandya and Basil Thampi in the team as a reward for their impressive performances in the IPL and domestic tournaments.

However, there are a few cricketers who performed exceptionally well in the domestic tournaments but still failed to grab the attention of the selectors.

We look at five players who missed out on selection.

#5 K Gowtham

Making a comeback after three years, K Gowtham made a strong impact in the 2016-2017 Ranji season. In eight games, he grabbed 27 wickets and followed it up with five wickets in the inter-state T20 tournament.

The off-spinner bowls tidy lengths and hence batsmen find him difficult to hit. Moreover, his subtle pace variations and ability to extract turn from all surfaces makes him lethal. Sensing his effectiveness in the shorter format of the game, Mumbai Indians bought him for a staggering Rs. 2 crores at the 2017 IPL auction. However, the availability of more experienced spinners in Mumbai’s camp ensured Gowtham didn’t feature in a single game in IPL 2017.

For the tour of South Africa, the selectors have picked only one off-spinner in the squad in the form of Jayant Yadav. Thus, Gowtham could have easily slotted into the team as Jayant's backup.