5 players who sustained bad on-field injuries

A look at the instances where sport turned dangerous and dissolved the boundaries of enjoyment.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 14:44 IST
999

A 5.5 oz sphere of cork searing into the body of a batsman at brisk ninety-odd miles an hour, or the same ball, with even greater momentum belting into an evading close-in fielder or the umpteen occasions in each match where miscalculation equivalent to a fraction of a second can easily lead to the hardships of a split webbing.

Cricket is one tough sport!

With it being one of the longest sports in terms of duration and the most dynamic in terms of on-field activity, cricketers become incredibly susceptible to injury. Not just batsmen or bowlers, but even the outfielders who are apparently remote to the core of the action. Here, we look at some of the worst injuries sustained by cricketers in the midst of action on the field.

#5 Kusal Perera

CRICKET-WIS-SRI-TEST
CRICKET-WIS-SRI-TEST

In the third test match against the West Indies at Bridgetown in 2018, Shannon Gabriel in his now infamous across-the-line slog, sent the ball soaring to the boundary off the bowling of Dilruwan Perera.

Perera who was perched at long-on leapt to cut off the motion of the sailing ball and got hold of it, but his momentum took him beyond the boundary ropes and in a gruesome course of events, he landed chest-on on the sharp advertising boards put up beyond the ropes. Everyone on the field rushed towards the injured fieldsman.

The Sri Lankan medical team after attending to him immediately, had him carried off in a stretcher for further treatment. He did not take part in play the rest of the day.

