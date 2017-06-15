5 players who were unlucky to not get selected for West Indies tour

These players could have got a chance.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 20:19 IST

The Indian squad for the short tour to West Indies was selected on Thursday and the selectors decided to pick almost the same team that went for the Champions Trophy, barring Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

While not tour is to be taken ligghtly, India could have included some fringe players and we look at 5 options here:

5.Jayant Yadav

Yadav could have been a good backup option for Ashwin

The Haryana off-spinner had a good beginning in his international career last year when he impressed in the series against England.While Ashwin has had an okay Champions Trophy so far, like Ravindra Jadeja, he could have been given a bit of a break ahead of a long tour to Sri Lanka that follows.

Yadav has shown himself to be a good off-spinner and more than capable batsman and opportunity would have helped him get more exposure to international cricket.