Indian cricket team squad for West Indies tour announced

India's tour to West Indies will begin on June 23.

A lot of familiar names in the squad

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 underway, the Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced the 15 man squad for the tour to West Indies which will begin on June 23rd, 2017.

The board were expected to rest the big names such as Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Yuvraj Singh but all three of them have been included in the squad for the Carribean tour.

Youngster Rishabh Pant and 22-year-old Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the squad and they would most likely be playing their first ODI for the Men in Blue.

Kohli will continue to captain the side with Dhoni expected to continue keeping the stumps. Rohit Sharma who came into the Champions Trophy after recovering from an injury has been left out to avoid another injury.

Jasprit Bumrah too has been left out of the squad. Manish Pandey, on the other hand, is still unfit and will not be a part of the squad.

The last time India toured West Indies was at the same time last year when they played 4 Tests where India won two Tests and the remaining two were drawn. The two sides also squared off in a T20 international in Florida, USA where Windies won a thriller by just 1 run after notching up 245 in 20 overs.

Kohli’s men will be playing five ODIs and one T20I in the Caribbean with two ODIs taking place in Antigua, two in Trinidad, and two in Jamaica. The only T20I will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

India will be touring Sri Lanka after the tour to West Indies for 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I which begins on July 26.

The Blues are currently playing in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy taking on Bangladesh in Birmingham. A win would take them to the final where they will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a bid to defend their title.

Here is the squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik.