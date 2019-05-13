5 players who would be playing their last World Cup

This could very well be the last time MS Dhoni dons the Indian jersey

With the World Cup just around the corner, the excitement, the anticipation and everything around it are gaining momentum. It is the biggest prize in modern day cricket and usually, this is where the great players leave a mark.

At the same time though, this is also the place where some great players bid adieu to this wonderful game. This is the time, this is the moment that everyone waits for, to shine on that big stage. This is something that separates the 'Big Guys' from the rest of the field.

But as they say, "Father time waits for no one", some of the 'Big Guys' from various teams would be playing their last World Cup and would be eager to make a mark on the big stage one final time.

Let's go through the list of players who would be playing their last World Cup:

#1 MS Dhoni

It's not even a secret. Dhoni is 37 years old and around a year ago, it seemed as if he might not even be able to make this one. It's not got much to do with his fitness because that has been top notch more often than not but it's more to do with him losing that hand-eye coordination with age, which made him vulnerable on the big stage.

He's still a reliable player and has shown that if he's able to get his eye in, he can still keep those big hits going. But for how long? He's 37 now and with another World Cup 4 years away, do we see him playing till then? In all probability, this World Cup is going to be his last tournament in international cricket as well and he really would be looking to make an impact one last time.

