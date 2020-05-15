5 players with the most runs in an away Test series in the 21st century

Virat Kohli in the 2014-15 tour of Australia was a different beast

Adaptability is one of the most important qualities of a good Test batsman.

Batting at home in favourable conditions that you are used to is one thing. Batting away from home, where the opponent is at their best, is a whole different ball game. The batsman has to show the ability to adjust to the pitches, the atmospheric conditions, and the away crowd.

The pitches in the subcontinent are known for their spin, while it is swing in England, and pace and bounce in Australia.

Let us look at the top 5 batsmen who scored the most runs in a single Test series away from home.

Note: Only 21st century 4-match Test series have been considered.

5. Brian Lara vs South Africa 2003/04 - 531 runs

Brian Lara holds the record for highest score in a Test innings with 400

Brian Lara is no stranger to the Test format. He is widely regarded as one of the best Test batsmen that the West Indies has ever produced, and owns the record for the highest individual Test score.

The West Indies tour of South Africa in 2003/04 was all one-way traffic, with the Proteas comfortably winning the series 3-1. Lara was the only bright spot for the West Indies in a series otherwise dominated by Jacques Kallis and Graeme Smith's batting.

He scored a double-century in the first innings, chasing a deficit of over 500 runs at Johannesburg. In the 3rd Test- the only drawn Test of the series- Lara scored 115 runs in the first innings and 86 in the 2nd. The 86 came on the final day of the Cape Town Test after South Africa had declared overnight, setting the Windies a target of 441.

Lara ended the series with 2 centuries, 2 half centuries, and 531 runs at an average of 66. He scored the highest runs in an away Test series by a West Indies batter, only behind Sir Frank Worrell, who scored 539 runs in England back in 1950.

4. Alastair Cook vs India 2012/13 - 562 runs

Alastair Cook's run tally in 2012/13 is the highest by a visiting batsman in India

India was always one of Alastair Cook's favourite teams to play against. He made his Test debut against India in India. A subcontinent tour is usually challenging for a foreign batsman, owing to the dusty pitches, hot and humid conditions, and spinning surfaces.

Cook was dismissed 7 times in the series- one was a run-out, and five of the seven were to spin bowlers. With the exception of the 4th Test, Cook scored a century in each Test match, with a highest score of 190 in the 3rd Test.

England won the Test series 2-1, winning the matches at the Eden Gardens and the Wankhede Stadium. Alastair Cook was adjudged Man of the Match for his 190 in the 3rd Test at Eden Gardens, and the Man of the Series. He ended as the highest run-getter with 562 runs at a staggering average of 80.29.

3. Rahul Dravid vs Australia 2003/04 - 619 runs

Rahul Dravid celebrates the victory at Adelaide which was masterminded by him

Rahul Dravid scored 602 runs in England in 2002. However, he outdid himself in Australia a year later. This Australian tour is widely remembered for the umpiring controversy, and is an infamous moment in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The second Test of the series took place at Adelaide after the first Test was drawn. Australia amassed 556 runs on the back of Ricky Ponting's double-century. India at one stage was at 4-85, when VVS Laxman walked out to accompany Rahul Dravid at the crease. The former scored 148 runs, and the latter went on to the assert his dominance and smashed 233 runs.

In the 2nd innings, Dravid anchored the run-chase of 230 and he finished with a boundary to give India the victory. In the 4th Test at Sydney, Dravid was batting at 91*, when India decided to declare the innings to have a go at the top-order for the final few overs.

Dravid finished as the highest Indian run-getter in the series, behind Ricky Ponting in terms of overall runs. He was adjudged the Man of the Series for his performance throughout the season down under.

2. Mohammed Yousuf vs England 2006 - 631 runs

Mohammed Yousuf was Pakistan's lone warrior in the 2006 England tour which ended in controversial circumstances

Mohammed Yousuf and Younis Khan were Pakistan's batting mainstays for a large part of the 2000s. Both of them performed very well in Test cricket, as well as in ODIs.

The situation Mohammed Yousuf faced in the very first Test of the 2006 England tour was very challenging. Pakistan were chasing a first innings total of 528, and they had lost 2 wickets for 28 when Yousuf walked in to bat.

There was further damage in the innings courtesy of Liam Plunkett and Matthew Hoggard, as Pakistan were reduced to 4-68 with Yousuf at the crease. He found some handy support from the half-centuries of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Kamran Akmal, but he solely held the innings together with an impressive 202.

He was then a part of a 363 run partnership with Younis Khan at Headingley and scored 192 in that innings. In the last Test of the tour at the Oval, remembered more for the false accusations about ball tampering by Pakistan, he scored 128 in the first innings. Pakistan did not take the field after tea in the 2nd innings as the umpires awarded the game to England by forfeit, in controversial circumstances.

Mohammed Yousuf and Andrew Strauss were adjudged joint Man of the Series winners for their exceptional batting performances. Yousuf was clear of the 2nd highest run-getter Andrew Strauss by 187 runs.

1. Virat Kohli vs Australia 2014-15 - 692 runs

Virat Kohli was a standout for India in the Australian tour in 2014-15

Virat Kohli in Australia in 2014 is one of the most impressive tours that any batsman has ever had. To put into context how impressive that tour was, here is a stat. The highest runs scored in any away tour by a batsman are 693 - one more than Kohli's runs in Australia - by English batsman Patsy Hendren way back in 1929.

Kohli smashed four centuries in that tour - the highest by a batsman in a single away series. He started the tour with twin centuries at Adelaide, and his 141 in the 4th innings is regarded as one of the best Test knocks of recent times. He then returned to haunt Mitchell Johnson at the MCG and served up a flurry of boundaries to Australia's deadliest pace bowler in the format.

Kohli scored a century in every game except for the 2nd Test at Gabba. It was the first series in which Kohli captained India in a Test match. Kohli's final stats in the tour read 692 runs with 4 centuries, scored at an average of 86.5 and a strike rate of 63.3.

This remains the highest runs in a single Test series by a batsman in the 21st century.