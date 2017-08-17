5 possible replacements for Gary Ballance in the future

Gary Ballance has been disappointing, to say the least, in the last couple of years.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 17 Aug 2017, 17:50 IST

Dawid Malan showing his elegance with the willow

Zimbabwe born English cricketer Gary Ballance has been disappointing for England in his Test career. There’s no doubting his talent, but somehow he couldn’t substantiate his potential with consistent performances with the willow.

He has four centuries to his name, the last of which came in April 2015 against the West Indies. Since then, in 14 games, he has managed only 637 at a dismal average of 24.50. If Ballance’s poor run continues, then England might be forced to search for a long-term replacement.

Here are five players, England can look up to in case Ballance’s inconsistent run of form continues.

#5 Dawid Malan

Dawid Malan recently made his international debut for England in Tests and T20Is against South Africa. He was included in the English side on the back of some sterling performances in the domestic first-class tournament, playing for Middlesex.

With 144 first class games under his belt, the Roehampton-born left-handed batsman has been one of the more experienced cricketers going around in English cricket. He has also piled up nearly 8500 runs in first class cricket, with 182 being his highest score.

In the Specsavers County Championship, Malan has shown excellent form, notching up 425 runs in 6 games at a healthy average of 42.50. He also has a century and a couple of half-centuries to his name in the tournament.