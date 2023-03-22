5 prominent batters who scored 3 consecutive ducks in ODI cricket

ODI cricket is one of the most challenging formats for a batter. The player needs to have skills like patience, adaptability, acceleration and versatility to achieve success in this format of the game.

The openers need to play aggressively at the start if the pitch is good for batting. In case the pitch assists the pacers, the openers need to see off the new ball and then switch gears.

Similarly, the middle-order batters need to adjust their game based on the situation. If there is a top-order collapse, the middle-order needs to rebuild the innings, whereas if the top-order provides a solid start, the rest of the batters need to carry the momentum and give a fantastic finish to the innings.

Not all batters perform well in ODI cricket. None of the batters wish to have a duck against their name on the scorecards, but here's a list of five well-known batters who got out for three consecutive ducks in ODI cricket.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav, India

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI (Image: Getty)

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is currently at the helm of the ICC T20I Rankings for batters. However, he has struggled to make an impact in ODI cricket. Yadav received an opportunity to showcase his talent in the ongoing ODI series between India and Australia.

The right-handed batter failed to open his account in the series. He registered three golden ducks in three matches. Mitchell Starc dismissed him LBW in the first two games, while Ashton Agar rattled his stumps in the Chennai ODI.

#2 Andrew Symonds, Australia

Brisbane Heat Media Opportunity (Image: Getty)

Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds also registered a hat-trick of ducks in ODI cricket. Symonds failed to open his account in an ODI against England on September 21, 2004 and then got out for zero in two ODIs against New Zealand in December 2004.

Symonds was run out by Michael Vaughan in the ODI against England. In the two home matches against New Zealand, he lost his wicket to Daniel Vettori twice.

#3 Shoaib Malik, Pakistan

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 (Image: Getty)

Pakistan's all-rounder Shoaib Malik completed a hat-trick of ducks in ODI cricket in 2004. Malik recorded three ducks in away ODI matches against New Zealand in January.

Daryl Tuffy, Chris Cairns and Daniel Vettori were the three bowlers who did not allow Malik to open his account in the three ODIs.

#4 Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka

The Hundred Draft (Image: Getty)

Former Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene surprisingly registered three consecutive ducks against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. Zimbabwe are not among the top-ranked teams in ODIs, but in 2008/09, the African outfit did not allow the Sri Lankan great to open his account.

Tawanda Mupariwa dismissed him in the final two ODIs of the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe series in November 2008. Next, the two teams met in a tri-nation series in January 2009, where Ed Rainsford dismissed him caught behind for a duck.

#5 Salman Butt, Pakistan

Australia v Pakistan - 1st ODI (Image: Getty)

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt recorded two ducks in an away series against Australia in January 2010 and then completed a hat-trick of zeroes against Sri Lanka in June 2010.

Ryan Harris dismissed him for zero in the two ODIs hosted by Perth. Later in the year, Butt lost his wicket to Lasith Malinga, recording three consecutive ducks in ODI cricket.

Poll : 0 votes