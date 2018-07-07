Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Birthday special - 5 qualities of successful MS Dhoni

Kshitij Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
519   //    07 Jul 2018, 13:07 IST

Winning Captain's Press Conference - 2011 ICC World Cup
Dhoni's finest achievement? The ICC World Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the finest Indian cricket team captain, who has led the Indian side to win three different ICC trophies, a feat that no other captain has ever achieved, turns 37 today.

He has always been a motivation for youngsters, not just because of his game, but also his adorable personality. Though people worship Sachin as the God of Cricket, for cricket lovers, Dhoni is no less than a God for us. And on the occasion of Mahi's 37th birthday, we would like to share some of the exceptional qualities that he has shown in his more than a decade-long career.

He has been the pride of India for a very long time. Be it his extraordinary wicketkeeping skills or playing some supportive knocks for his side. If you wish to be as successful, then you must imbibe these 5 things that define MS Dhoni.


#1 Be confident


During childhood, MS was interested in Football. His school coach suggested him to give a shot to cricket as well. His coach was right, his goalkeeping skills paid off well as he turned into a talented wicket-keeper-batsman. His journey with the Indian team was so inspiring that it influenced, writer and director Neeraj Pandey, to make his biopic, Dhoni: The Untold Story.

India Training Session

Despite coming from a humble background, Dhoni never lacked confidence. He has always been confident about himself and believed in his capabilities. If you remember, after getting charge for captaincy, he took some major decisions of dropping the seniors from the team. He did not fear what media or fans would say and his decision proved right.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Net worth Leisure Reading
Top 6 Knocks by Indian Batsmen in Successful Chases
RELATED STORY
5 MS Dhoni ODI innings that will be remembered forever by...
RELATED STORY
5 instances which prove that MS Dhoni is a genius
RELATED STORY
8 things you did not know about MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
5 best MS Dhoni knocks in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Four times MS Dhoni proved his greatness in ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 best stumpings of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
I was imagining what MS Dhoni would do, says Jos Buttler...
RELATED STORY
Mahi Mantras: 5 lessons to learn from MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: MS Dhoni set to play his 500th...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us