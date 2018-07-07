Birthday special - 5 qualities of successful MS Dhoni

Kshitij Sharma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 519 // 07 Jul 2018, 13:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dhoni's finest achievement? The ICC World Cup

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the finest Indian cricket team captain, who has led the Indian side to win three different ICC trophies, a feat that no other captain has ever achieved, turns 37 today.

He has always been a motivation for youngsters, not just because of his game, but also his adorable personality. Though people worship Sachin as the God of Cricket, for cricket lovers, Dhoni is no less than a God for us. And on the occasion of Mahi's 37th birthday, we would like to share some of the exceptional qualities that he has shown in his more than a decade-long career.

He has been the pride of India for a very long time. Be it his extraordinary wicketkeeping skills or playing some supportive knocks for his side. If you wish to be as successful, then you must imbibe these 5 things that define MS Dhoni.

#1 Be confident

During childhood, MS was interested in Football. His school coach suggested him to give a shot to cricket as well. His coach was right, his goalkeeping skills paid off well as he turned into a talented wicket-keeper-batsman. His journey with the Indian team was so inspiring that it influenced, writer and director Neeraj Pandey, to make his biopic, Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Despite coming from a humble background, Dhoni never lacked confidence. He has always been confident about himself and believed in his capabilities. If you remember, after getting charge for captaincy, he took some major decisions of dropping the seniors from the team. He did not fear what media or fans would say and his decision proved right.