5 quickest Test match wins ever

Here we take a look at the 5 quickest Test match wins ever.

sujith mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 11:39 IST

Test match is the longest form of cricket and arguably the toughest of all three formats. There are currently twelve nations that play Test match cricket.

It is called as 'Test' match for the right reasons. It is the best test of your cricketing basics and skills. It also tests the mental strength, character, and endurance of a player over the course of five days.

It may not be as thrilling as One Day Internationals and Twenty20, but, it offers a really high standard of cricket. The shortest test match ever played was between Wst Indies and England in 2009 at the North Sound, which lasted only 10 balls because the bowlers were unable to get any solid foothold in an overly sandy outfield.

There were a couple of more occasions where a Test match lasted less than 100 balls and one of them involved India. The interesting fact is, quite a number of Test matches has yielded a winner in less than 150 overs or within the first two days.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the 5 quickest Test match wins ever (in terms of the number of overs. Also, there were Test matches in the 18th-century which had 4 balls per over, which has been converted to a 6-ball over in this article).

#5 England beat South Africa, Capetown, 1889

England Captain Monty Bowden

This was the second test of the series in the England tour of South Africa that happened almost 130 years ago at the Cape Town. England captain Monty Bowden won the toss and elected to bat first.

England were all out for 292 runs in their first innings in 123.1 overs (4-ball over). Batting next, South Africa were dismissed for a paltry 47 runs in their first innings and were asked to follow-on by the English captain.

Following on, South Africa folded for 43 runs in their second innings in just 28.2 overs and England won the game by an innings and 202 runs. The game lasted only 132.4 overs, which is the fifth quickest win in Test match history.