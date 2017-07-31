5 reasons why Keshav Maharaj can be South Africa's long-term spin option

The bowler has every crucial skill one might need to be successful at spin.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 03:47 IST

England v South Africa - 2nd Investec Test: Day Two

Keshav Maharaj’s career in International cricket has got off to a blistering start. He is currently plying his trade for South Africa in their Test series against England. Also, he is currently South Africa’s highest wicket-taker in the series with 14 wickets.

South Africa, after a disappointing outcome in the first Test, drew level in the series on the backs of a couple of 3-wicket hauls by the Durban born spinner. While he has been difficult to get away, the English batsmen have also found it difficult to adjust to his guile and trajectory.

In our article, we take an insight into the reasons why Keshav Maharaj can be an answer to South Africa’s search of a quality spinner.

#5 A wicket-taking spinner for a change

The South African cricket team, over the years, has produced fast bowlers of the highest quality.

From the likes of Alan Donald and Dale Steyn to Kagiso Rabada, the Proteas pacers have been able to make a name for themselves in the sport.

However, in the spin department, South Africa has lacked bite and has always struggled to run through oppositions even on turning tracks.

They mostly bowled a defensive line and length and were used to put a check on the runs. Keshav Maharaj’s role has somewhat been different.

Maharaj hasn’t played a single game in sub-continent conditions and yet has 36 wickets to his name in the 9 completed Tests he has played for South Africa and is a wicket-taking prospect for the Proteas.