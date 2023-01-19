5 reasons why Team India's win at the Gabba still seems unbelievable

Exactly two years ago, Team India registered a magnificent three-wicket win at the Gabba to clinch their second consecutive Test series triumph in Australia. Having saved the third Test in Sydney courtesy of some exceptional batting efforts from Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Hanuma Vihari, India came to Brisbane with the four-match series level at 1-1.

There was some controversy ahead of the Gabba Test, with reports doing the rounds that the visitors were not too keen on traveling to Brisbane due to the strict quarantine rules in place. The match eventually went ahead and produced one of the finest Test contests between India and Australia.

Team India were set a hugely challenging 328 for a historic victory in the fourth innings. Shubman Gill laid a solid foundation with a sublime 91 before Rishabh Pant (89*) took the team over the winning line with a spectacular knock under intense pressure.

As India celebrates the second anniversary of the Gabba miracle, we look at five reasons why the special victory still seems unreal.

#1 India’s pre-match injury woes

India went into the final Test without Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Pic: Getty Images

Considering the number of injury woes in the team, there was no way Team India were expected to win at the Gabba. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out after injuring his thumb during the third Test in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable due to an abdominal strain.

Ashwin and Vihari, who battled pain to save the Sydney Test with a stonewalling partnership, were also ruled out due to a sore back and hamstring injury respectively. Earlier, KL Rahul (sprained wrist), Umesh Yadav (strained calf), and Mohammed Shami (fractured arm) were also ruled out of the tour.

Virat Kohli also flew back to India after the first Test in Adelaide as he sought paternity leave. In a nutshell, India went into the Gabba Test with more or less a second-string team.

#2 Inexperienced bowling attack coming to the fore

T Natarajan made a huge impact in his debut Test. Pic: Getty Images

After winning the toss and batting first, a strong Australian batting line-up was expected to put up a massive total against a completely inexperienced Indian bowling attack.

Marnus Labuschagne did help himself to an impressive 108, but the Indian bowlers gave a very good account of themselves.

T Natarajan (on debut), Shardul Thakur, and Washington Sundar (also on debut) combined to claim three wickets each as Australia were restricted to 369 in 115.2 overs.

Steven Smith (36), Matthew Wade (45), Cameron Green (47), and then-Aussie skipper Tim Paine (50) all got starts, but India’s bowlers hung in there by claiming wickets at regular intervals.

#3 Sundar-Thakur’s surreal stand

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur featured in a game-defining stand. Pic: Getty Images

India’s bowlers did well to restrict Australia to under 400 in the first innings at the Gabba. However, it seemed to be the same old story with the bat as the visitors were six down for 186. Bowling heroes Thakur and Sundar then featured in an unexpected 123-run stand for the seventh wicket.

India are not known for their lower-order resistance, especially away from home. But Thakur (67) and Sundar (62) batted with tremendous self-belief, thwarting a dangerous-looking Australian bowling attack.

It was a high-quality partnership as both batters played proper cricketing strokes. The resilient stand brought India back into the contest.

#4 Siraj’s unexpected brilliance with the ball in 2nd innings

Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith. Pic: Getty Images

Having made his Test debut in the Melbourne Test earlier in the series, Siraj suddenly found himself leading the Indian attack at the Gabba. While he claimed only one wicket in the first innings, it was of David Warner.

In the second essay, the Hyderabad bowler came up with a terrific spell to claim 5/73 in 19.5 overs, giving an early indication of his talent at the top level. Siraj bowled with pace and got the ball to bounce awkwardly, giving Australia a dose of their own medicine. The right-arm pacer dismissed Labuschagne, Wade, and Smith to leave the Aussies in trouble.

At the other end, Thakur's golden arm once again worked wonders. He registered figures of 4/61 to make yet another significant contribution in the Gabba Test.

#5 Australia’s unbelievable record at the Gabba

Rishabh Pant’s heroics ended Australia’s unbeaten streak at The Gabba. Pic: Getty Images

India’s bowlers may have done well to restrict Australia to 294 in their second innings. However, history was against the visiting side as the Aussies have been undefeated at the Gabba in Tests since 1988. An inspired India, however, pulled off a magnificent chase of 328.

Opener Rohit Sharma fell cheaply for seven, but Gill (91) and Pujara (56) added 114 for the second wicket to keep India in the contest. Pant (89*), fresh from his heroics in Sydney, then came in and played one of the finest Test knocks in a chase to guide India to glory.

India got over the line in 97 overs, with three wickets in hand. Paine’s "see you at the Gabba" jibe at Ashwin during the Sydney Test had backfired on Australia. And how!

